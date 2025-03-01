(Vibe Of The Month)

How To Layer Like A Fashion Girl For Between-Seasons Weather

Bet you never thought of these mash-ups.

by Kelsey Stewart
@cinnamonryan
Assembling outfits to wear in between seasons can pose a sartorial challenge. On one hand, you’re bound to break a sweat walking around the block in a toasty puffer jacket. And on the other? A feather-light bomber probably won’t keep you warm enough. This is where layering comes into play. Sure, most have already mastered the classic blazer-over-button-up look — but this March, flex your fashion muscles and tap into some combinations you’ve never thought of before.

For those new to the layering game, start with your basics, aka the pillars of every wardrobe. For instance, throw a black or gray cardigan over a classic white tee — this styling trick will stand the test of time. Once you’re ready to go full speed ahead, consider doubling down on knitwear, perhaps one piece rendered in a solid color (this year’s top shades include dill green and powder pink, BTW) and the other in a bold print. What’s more, a pair of good tights will also come in handy as you’re experimenting with layering. For instance, if you can get away with wearing your hosiery sans pants, opt for a soft cashmere sock, too, for more warmth and coverage.

For more unexpected layering formulas to give a try during this transitional weather, scroll ahead.

Double Down On Knits

See? Donning two knits is practical and anything but boring. As noted, feel free to have a little fun with your sweater selections for a fresh transitional outfit. Over the next few weeks, while the temps are still somewhere in the 40s and 50s in most parts of the country, top everything off with a chic barn jacket.

Everlane
The Barn Jacket
$178
White + Warren
Cashmere V Neck
$335
Rosie Asosulin
Exclusive Flared Cotton-Blend Skirt
$995
STAUD
Wally Boot Black
$495
Prada
Suede Gloves
$1,200

Easy Breezy

No need to wait any longer to rock your favorite flowy white skirt. Take the piece into chilly-weather territory by styling a neutral sweater over a striped button-up. Should some type of jacket be necessary, a trench coat is the way to go.

Kule
The Sydney
$298
Sézane
Max Shirt
$125
Suzi Kondi
The Kyria Circle Skirt
$375
adidas
Samba OG "Maroon" Sneakers
$154
Alaïa
Le Teckel
$2,450

It’s A Match

Versatile, easy, chic — there are many reasons to invest in a high-quality matching set. For a new way to style yours, try a tonal outfit. Above, this fashion girl went with a baby blue button-up, coordinating tights, and glossy Mary Janes to complement her pastel two-piece look. The chunky pearl necklace was the cherry on top of an already polished ensemble.

Kay Kay
Rombsy Mohair Wool Yellow And Blue Cardigan
£300
Kay Kay
Rombsy Mohair Wool Yellow And Blue Mini Skirt
£250
Swedish Stockings
Svea Premium Tights
$40
Zara
Basic Poplin Shirt
$36
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flat
$130

No Pants, No Problem

One can’t deny that the no-pants look is intimidating. But this look here reads a bit less revealing than most takes on the trend (looking at you, Julia Fox). Instead of fully baring your legs, slip into a pair of statement tights alongside calf-length socks. For more coverage, choose a long oversized shirt that hits below your waist.

Lacoste
Water-Repellent Twill Harrington Jacke
$250
Ralph Lauren Collection
Capri Striped Cotton Blouse
$690
Alex Perry
Crystal Stocking
$650
$215
Gucci
Signoria Slingback Pump
$1,150
Jenni Kayne
Cashmere Socks
$75

Keep It Classic

When you’re in a rush or simply can’t muster the energy to put together an outfit, a cardigan and tee combo will never let you down. Give it a laid-back weekend spin by way of slouchy tan jeans and bright clogs (fiery red will make a statement).

Almina Concept
Classic Crew Wool Cardigan
$188
RE/DONE
Hanes Classic Short-Sleeve Cotton Tee
$95
Citizens of Humanity
Gaucho High-Rise Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans
$298
Jacquemus
Le Bonnet Knit Wool-Blend Beanie
$240
Birkenstock
Super-Birki
$80