Assembling outfits to wear in between seasons can pose a sartorial challenge. On one hand, you’re bound to break a sweat walking around the block in a toasty puffer jacket. And on the other? A feather-light bomber probably won’t keep you warm enough. This is where layering comes into play. Sure, most have already mastered the classic blazer-over-button-up look — but this March, flex your fashion muscles and tap into some combinations you’ve never thought of before.

For those new to the layering game, start with your basics, aka the pillars of every wardrobe. For instance, throw a black or gray cardigan over a classic white tee — this styling trick will stand the test of time. Once you’re ready to go full speed ahead, consider doubling down on knitwear, perhaps one piece rendered in a solid color (this year’s top shades include dill green and powder pink, BTW) and the other in a bold print. What’s more, a pair of good tights will also come in handy as you’re experimenting with layering. For instance, if you can get away with wearing your hosiery sans pants, opt for a soft cashmere sock, too, for more warmth and coverage.

For more unexpected layering formulas to give a try during this transitional weather, scroll ahead.

Double Down On Knits

See? Donning two knits is practical and anything but boring. As noted, feel free to have a little fun with your sweater selections for a fresh transitional outfit. Over the next few weeks, while the temps are still somewhere in the 40s and 50s in most parts of the country, top everything off with a chic barn jacket.

Easy Breezy

No need to wait any longer to rock your favorite flowy white skirt. Take the piece into chilly-weather territory by styling a neutral sweater over a striped button-up. Should some type of jacket be necessary, a trench coat is the way to go.

It’s A Match

Versatile, easy, chic — there are many reasons to invest in a high-quality matching set. For a new way to style yours, try a tonal outfit. Above, this fashion girl went with a baby blue button-up, coordinating tights, and glossy Mary Janes to complement her pastel two-piece look. The chunky pearl necklace was the cherry on top of an already polished ensemble.

No Pants, No Problem

One can’t deny that the no-pants look is intimidating. But this look here reads a bit less revealing than most takes on the trend (looking at you, Julia Fox). Instead of fully baring your legs, slip into a pair of statement tights alongside calf-length socks. For more coverage, choose a long oversized shirt that hits below your waist.

Keep It Classic

When you’re in a rush or simply can’t muster the energy to put together an outfit, a cardigan and tee combo will never let you down. Give it a laid-back weekend spin by way of slouchy tan jeans and bright clogs (fiery red will make a statement).