On the second day of New York Fashion Week, Tory Burch was feeling extra joyful. This season, the designer took guests including Amanda Seyfried, Lauryn Hill, and more into the Isamu Noguchi Sunken Garden for her Spring 2027 collection, which was inspired by the excitement and joy of getting dressed. For the occasion, everyone was outfitted in sophisticated pieces that could be mixed and matched to their heart’s desires, complete with Burch’s signature artistic accents.

Seyfried, a longtime Burch muse, had one of the punchiest looks in a chartreuse sleeveless sweater and leather midi skirt. Her accessories were true Tory signatures: the designer’s newest quilted flap bag and peep-toe pumps. Hill took a texture-forward approach in a brown maxi dress with puffed sleeves and peplum ruffles. Other stars — including Olivia Jade, Valentina Ferrer, and Ravyn Lenae — took cues from Burch’s eclectic runways with shirts, skirts, and knits that combined surprisingly complementary colors in the spirit of optimism. With finishing touches from Burch’s beloved handbags and ladylike shoes — including her new Romy styles and viral pierced heels — everyone was fashionably on-theme for the evening.

Below, check out the top stars who sat in the front row at Tory Burch’s Spring 2027 show.

Ananda Seyfried

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Amanda Seyfried was the quintessential Tory Burch girl in a bright green sleeveless sweater and dark red leather skirt. Burch’s brown peep-toe pumps and studded suede shoulder bag finished her outfit.

Ravyn Lenae

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Ravyn Lenae revamped the classic cardigan with a ruffled gray style, worn over a blue floral skirt. The two romantic pieces were dressed up with a taupe version of Burch’s pierced pumps, plus a black leather shoulder bag.

Lauryn Hill

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Lauryn Hill made an appearance at Burch’s show in a maxi dress featuring ruffles, puffed sleeves, and a peplum waistline. The musician gave her light brown look added dimension with a red leather belt, cream handbag, and a printed silk scarf.

Valentina Ferrer

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For Burch’s show, Valentina Ferrer looked polished in a white leather midi skirt and black blouse. The set was cinched by a black leather belt, which matched her large bucket bag and sunglasses. Red low-heeled pumps brought her look an extra dash of color.

Janicza Bravo

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Janicza Bravo embraced pops of primary colors with a yellow sweater, light blue shirt, and bright red pumps. To complement the trio, she finished her outfit with brown suede pants and a quilted leather shoulder bag.

Olivia Jade

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Olivia Jade arrived at Burch’s show in a metallic gold shirt and blue floral slip skirt. The set was dressed up with a white handbag and matching pumps.