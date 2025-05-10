(The Shopping List)
I’m Banking On Big & Bold Clutches This Year
Large and in charge.
This summer season, I’m going big — with my handbags that is. After a couple of years of embracing the teeny-tiny bag trend, I’m finally ready for a change. Thankfully, the runway gods are working in my favor, introducing a number of larger-than-life totes in all shapes and varieties. One of the silhouettes garnering my undivided attention is the oversized clutch trend.
While carting around a giant handle-less bag may seem impractical, I’m willing to give up an arm for the pure chic-ness of it all. And I’m not alone in my sentiments as design houses like Coach, Saint Laurent, and Dries Van Noten have all created overtly spacious clutches without a thought on practicality.
As it happens, it’s not just the designer ilk who are approving the big and bold trend. Brands like Mango, Flattered, and LEMIZ have also jumped on board, offering affordable options for those who might not be able to shell out a couple thousand dollars on a new clutch. The latter of the three (LEMIZ) has actually provided my latest everyday essential. The super versatile Asisi Tote doubles as a shoulder bag, but I prefer to tuck in the handles and tuck it under my arm as I make my rounds around the city for work and play. Although, I’ve only had the bag for a couple of months, I’ve collected tons of compliments and have even converted a few people to the impractical super-sized handbag movement.
Now that I’ve become a connoisseur of sorts for oversized clutches, ahead see my top picks for the trend.
My new favorite bag for 2025 is this ultra-versatile tote that I love to use as a clutch. Big enough to store a book, laptop, phone, and makeup, it’s truly a carryall for all occassions.
For an earthy, textured moment, this suede clutch from Flattered will deliver in spades.
I don’t know what I love more about this puffed-up clutch, the sweetheart shape or the cool taupe hue?
For a geometric moment, this oversized number from The Attico adds the perfect cool factor to any night-out look.
An oldie but a goodie, the Intrecciato Clutch from Bottega truly stands the test of time, especially in this chic hunter green colorway.
No summer vacation is complete without a woven handbag, and this large clutch offers an interesting half-moon spin on the classic style.
It doesn’t get more elegant than a quilted Saint Laurent bag, does it?
Turn on the quirky vibes with a furry handbag that’ll add some interest to any outfit — not to mention a conversation starter.
Butter yellow is still going strong in the trend cycle, and this large leather clutch is proof.