This summer season, I’m going big — with my handbags that is. After a couple of years of embracing the teeny-tiny bag trend, I’m finally ready for a change. Thankfully, the runway gods are working in my favor, introducing a number of larger-than-life totes in all shapes and varieties. One of the silhouettes garnering my undivided attention is the oversized clutch trend.

While carting around a giant handle-less bag may seem impractical, I’m willing to give up an arm for the pure chic-ness of it all. And I’m not alone in my sentiments as design houses like Coach, Saint Laurent, and Dries Van Noten have all created overtly spacious clutches without a thought on practicality.

As it happens, it’s not just the designer ilk who are approving the big and bold trend. Brands like Mango, Flattered, and LEMIZ have also jumped on board, offering affordable options for those who might not be able to shell out a couple thousand dollars on a new clutch. The latter of the three (LEMIZ) has actually provided my latest everyday essential. The super versatile Asisi Tote doubles as a shoulder bag, but I prefer to tuck in the handles and tuck it under my arm as I make my rounds around the city for work and play. Although, I’ve only had the bag for a couple of months, I’ve collected tons of compliments and have even converted a few people to the impractical super-sized handbag movement.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Now that I’ve become a connoisseur of sorts for oversized clutches, ahead see my top picks for the trend.

LEMIZ Asisi Tote $485 See On LEMIZ My new favorite bag for 2025 is this ultra-versatile tote that I love to use as a clutch. Big enough to store a book, laptop, phone, and makeup, it’s truly a carryall for all occassions.

Flattered Clay Bag $325 See On Revolve For an earthy, textured moment, this suede clutch from Flattered will deliver in spades.

Mansur Gavriel Oversized Cloud Clutch $695 See On Mansur Gavriel I don’t know what I love more about this puffed-up clutch, the sweetheart shape or the cool taupe hue?

Mango Leather Handbag With Flower Detail $550 See On Mango This roomy floral handbag is a must for wedding season.

The Attico Black '8.30PM' Oversized Clutch $920 See On Ssense For a geometric moment, this oversized number from The Attico adds the perfect cool factor to any night-out look.

Bottega Veneta Nappa Maxi Intrecciato Clutch $1,750 See On Fashionphile An oldie but a goodie, the Intrecciato Clutch from Bottega truly stands the test of time, especially in this chic hunter green colorway.

COS Oversized Soleil Clutch Bag $135 See On COS No summer vacation is complete without a woven handbag, and this large clutch offers an interesting half-moon spin on the classic style.

Saint Laurent Sade Puffy Clutch Bag $1,900 See On Saint Laurent It doesn’t get more elegant than a quilted Saint Laurent bag, does it?

Dries Van Noten Faux Fur Clutch $1,222 See On My Theresa Turn on the quirky vibes with a furry handbag that’ll add some interest to any outfit — not to mention a conversation starter.