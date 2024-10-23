If you could have a shopping spree in any A-lister’s closet, who would it be? Perhaps you’re a fan of Kate Moss and her ‘90s-inspired model off-duty aesthetic. Or maybe Julianne Moore’s timeless tailoring is more your speed. And who could say no to an Emmy Rossum-approved Chanel co-ord? With that said, now’s your chance to make this dream a reality. On October 23 — in honor of National Consignment Month — The RealReal launched a celebrity closet sale with designer pieces from the wardrobes of Moss, Moore, Rossum, and more fashion muses. With over 230 notable items, there truly is something for every fashion enthusiast — but hurry, because they won’t be available for long.

To close out National Consignment Month on a high note, The RealReal partnered with environmental leader Conservation International, to “highlight how high-fashion can endure, transcending the throwaway culture that threatens our planet,” the online marketplace shared in a press release. Marking the brand’s second star-led sale, The RealReal hopes this initiative will encourage its 37+ million members to “rethink their consumption by investing in enduring pieces that appreciate in value and consigning them for a more sustainable future.” Alongside Moore, Moss, and Rossum, the full list of consignors features Veronica Webb, Marisa Tomei, Natasha Lyonne, Parker Posey, Rebecca Hall, Rachel Matthews; activists like Cleo Wade, Meena Harris, Janicza Bravo, Shannon Watts, Paola Mendoza; and journalists Amy Fine Collins and Lynette Nylander. In addition to the special drop, The RealReal will donate $25k to benefit the work of Conservation International.

One of the buzziest consignors, Moss, donated two luxe looks to The RealReal, starting with a marigold two-piece suit set from Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2020. She also listed pastel purple clogs from Givenchy in a classic lambskin leather finish. If you’re in the market for more autumnal designs, consider shopping from Moore’s wardrobe — most notably, a white trench coat from The Row that looks good as new. Additionally, you can get your hands on the Oscar winner’s Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small Bag in burgundy, which usually retails for $2,650.

But wait — that’s not all. Similar to Moore, Tomei offered up winter whites selections: a cream lace turtleneck from Celine and a complementary Alexander McQueen blazer. Extra points for the satin lapel. Another enviable tote is Lyonne’s pre-loved Schiaparelli handbag, adorned with the atelier’s signature keyhole house code. Longtime Chanel devotee, Rossum shared a trio of tweed jackets in red, green, and ivory — perfect picks for the holiday season. More must-haves include chunky Miu Miu loafers from film director Bravo; Reike Nen ankle boots from Posey, and more. The entire sale ranges from $50 to $3,350.

This designer roundup is available right now, so head to The RealReal to shop your favorite ‘fits — while you still can, that is. And stay tuned to TZR for details on the next celeb-stocked launch.