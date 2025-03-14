This fashion month, outfits didn’t just look good — they sounded good. Between the runway and style stars on the streets outside, one clear trend continued to captivate: the swish swish of tassels.

A natural next step given the prevalence of fringe in seasons past, this time around, the prevailing wishlist items revolve around vintage-style tassel belts and long, 1970s-esque pendants. While recent Western mania and the bohemian resurgence was all about a more-is-more approach, the most effective styling approaches lately have seen more minimal outfits like suiting and simple dresses accentuated by this unexpected addition.

At Fforme, where Francis Howie was making her debut at the helm of the label, supersized, floor-sweeping coats were cinched at the waist with belts that looked like what you might find in the repertoire of a chic horse trainer (or dungeon madame, wink wink). Ulla Johnson, who’s always fond of a tassel, opted to use braided leather cord belts around scallop-edged tunics and balloon-sleeve blouses. The same detailing could also be spotted dangling from leather handbags throughout her collection.

Joseph Altuzarra fell for the allure of suede bags adorned with waterfalls of cascading tassels, which looked extra desirable when paired with his luxurious all-silk outfits. For Mexican designer Stephanie Suberville of the label Heirlome, working closely with Mexican and Latin American artisans to preserve their traditions via her painstakingly-created pieces is of the utmost importance. In her Fall/Winter 2025 offering, this attention to craft was evident in a plaited macramé belt with tassel ties.

(+) Fforme WWD/Getty Images (+) Ulla Johnson WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Models also wore Art Deco-style beaded tassel necklaces at Anna Sui, which added an opulent edge when teamed with leather opera gloves and shawls. Meanwhile, during the Kallmeyer show, a standout moment came when And Just Like That actor Sarita Choudhury took to the runway in a black leather trench coat. Further adding to the drama, the outerwear was fastened with a diva-worthy ponytail belt that sashayed as she strutted past. Styled by Caitlin Burke, tassel lanyards, belts, and handbag accoutrements all featured heavily, and effectively, in the show too.

Always ahead of the curve, during fashion week, the front row seats were filled with plenty of the industry’s most-photographed faces — many of whom were already showing off tassel accessories of their own. Sustainably-minded Milan-based label Le Sundial appears to have become a favorite of it girls like Christie Tyler, Emily Bonita, and Leandra Medine Cohen, thanks in particular to the allure of its sleek and silky long necklace with black onyx. Some, like content creator Christina Grasso, were sporting Chloé’s feminine gold chain belts and pendants. Lisa Aiken opted to jazz up a grey androgynous suit with an oversize tassel belt by Attersee.

@thepouf

Given the vintage influence of this trend, secondhand sites and preloved marketplaces like eBay, Etsy, Vestiaire Collective, and The RealReal are a bona fide treasure trove of tassel pieces from each and every decade. Ahead, shop the trend and get on board the train — everyone else is.