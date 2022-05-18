Some Of Jungalow’s Joy-Inducing Outdoor Pieces Are 30% Off At Target This Week

Anyone who’s ever shopped for patio decor has likely been told to wait until the end of summer (or even the dead of winter) to buy their favorite pieces. Those advice-givers aren’t wrong; those are definitely the times when the most deals are to be had. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t score any discounts during the height of warmer weather. In fact, as Target’s current spring outdoor furniture sale proves, sometimes the best markdowns happen when you least expect.

Going on now through Saturday, May 21, the retailer’s promotion features 30 percent off select outdoor furniture. And not just anything is included, as you might expect from such an unusually timed sale. In fact, some of Target’s best brands, from Opalhouse designed with Jungalow to Threshold designed with Studio McGee can be found, among many others. Along with those, you’ll notice plenty of current trends, such as terrazzo prints and caned details.

There are nearly 3,000 products listed in this promotion; thus, there’s no time to waste on digging through it — especially since summer’s nearly arrived. So in order to help you hone in on the best of the sale, here are some of TZR’s favorite pieces.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.