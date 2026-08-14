Everyone knows the appeal of satin pants: The style is elevated and comfortable in equal measure, making the look fitting for a range of occasions. This summer, another luxe yet practical trouser entered the chat — and it shows no signs of slowing down come fall. Enter taffeta pants, the industry’s latest obsession.

Taffeta pants are recognizable by their lustrous finish and crisp, slightly structured silhouette. Typically reserved for eveningwear, the fabric has long been a fixture on gowns and party dresses. Now, designers are making a strong case for bringing taffeta into daytime territory with a fresh crop of trousers. Chan Luu has become a go-to destination for the look, carrying the style in colors ranging from bubblegum pink to sage green. Donni, too, has put a playful spin on the trend, offering taffeta trousers in shades like cloud blue and patterns including polka dots.

When it comes to styling taffeta pants for fall, it’s all about balance. In other words, offset the high-shine fabric with a soft cashmere sweater or denim button-up. Or, for dressier occasions, dial up the drama with a silk top.

Ahead, find 10 of the chicest taffeta pants on the market. They’re sure to become a staple in your wardrobe this season.

Chan Luu Techno Taffeta Barrel Pant $275 See On Chan Luu Consider this proof that Chan Luu’s taffeta pants are worth adding to your wardrobe. This bubblegum pink pair, in particular, will give your fall looks a playful touch.

Donni The Silk Taffeta Cargo Pant $436 See On Donni Light blue is a refreshing alternative to navy, and Donni’s silk taffeta cargo pants make a strong case for the softer shade.

Reformation Olina Cropped Pant $198 See On Reformation Tune into two buzzy trends at once with these chartreuse-colored taffeta pants.

Saint Art Clyde Oversized Taffeta Pant $375 See On Saint Art Prefer an oversized trouser? These baggy white taffeta pants are bound to be in heavy rotation.

rag & bone Claire Taffeta Pant $348 See On rag & bone The beauty of taffeta pants is that they make for polished workwear, especially when styled with a button-up and leather loafers.

Kallmeyer Wesley Striped Cotton-Taffeta Wide-Leg Pants $595 See On Net-a-Porter Leave it to Kallmeyer to design a chic, everyday cotton-taffeta wide-leg pant. Team the style with a cozy sweater for low-key fall activities.

Harris Tapper Tanaka Trouser $499 See On Harris Tapper The bungee drawcord waist on these taffeta pants instantly amps up the cool factor.

Simkhai Arden Pull-On Pant $345 $325 See On Revolve Chocolate brown is still going strong this season, and these pull-on pants offer an elevated way to embrace the rich neutral.

By Malene Birger Lumas Organic Silk Balloon Pants $650 See On Moda Operandi The balloon pant craze isn’t letting up, and this burnt orange pair proves why.