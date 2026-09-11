While it’s true that New York Fashion Week is an incredibly privileged experience, often filled with glamorous cocktail events, luxurious runway collections, and fun-filled parties, it’s also true that, on the inside, things can feel a little too serious — and highly chaotic — sometimes. Requesting a ticket to a show can, at times, feel like requesting an all-access entry pass to the King’s Quarters in Buckingham Palace, and getting coralled away from celebrities and other non-press groups within a venue can be a very humbling experience.

There’s a mantra many industry leaders repeat to lower their heart rates in response to each season’s pandemonium: “It’s fashion. We’re not saving lives.” The irony there, is that Susan Alexandra and Rachel Antonoff have mastered the art of the truly delightful NYFW event, and while there’s a surplus of fabulous fashion involved, they are also simultaneously, in fact, saving lives.

For the past three Septembers, the two New York-based designers have joined forces for Best In Show, a runway dedicated to showing off the latest of Antonoff’s playful ready-to-wear and Susan Korn’s signature beadwork, all while concurrently spotlighting adoptable rescue dogs from Animal Haven.

“The moment the first [Best In Show] was over, we were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do that again,” Antonoff tells TZR. Korn continues, “As the first one was underway and as people were walking down the runway, it was like, ‘So what’s next year’s vibe?’”

Karen Elson and Ricki Lake. Courtesy of Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra

For Korn and Antonoff, a love for dogs has always played a central role in not just their respective brands (Italian Greyhound- and Basset Hound-printed sweaters are a staple of Antonoff’s, while Korn’s label specializes in custom pet portrait necklaces and charm bracelets) but also in their lives. Antonoff adopted her adorably scruffy pup, Lafitte, 12 years ago from a Los Angeles kill shelter, and regularly posts other rescues in need on her Instagram Stories. And in 2016, Korn foster failed with her sweet and petite chihuahua, Pigeon, who ended up directly leading (literally) her to launch her handcrafted bags.

The duo’s authentic love of animals and devotion to advocacy is what makes their Best In Show events feel so special. For so many, the presentation has come to serve as a moment of repreieve within a stressful week. “This show is so fun and such a celebration of fashion in such an unpretentious way,” says musician Gracie Lawrence, who marked her second attendance at the annual gathering this year. “I feel like everyone can kind of take a deep breath when they’re here and actually enjoy the clothing, enjoy the accessories, and not be focusing on extraneous factors.”

Lawrence’s friend and fellow artist Blu DeTiger agrees, specifically noting the show’s larger mission. “It’s for a good cause, and it’s cool that something actually comes out of this besides the fashion, which is people actually adopt the dogs. It’s sort of unprecedented,” she says. “I haven’t seen another fashion show do that. It’s amazing.”

(+) Gracie Lawrence. Courtesy of Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra (+) Blue DeTiger. Courtesy of Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra INFO 1/2

The event’s star-studded guest list goes well beyond the audience, too. In years’ past, celebs like Dylan O’Brien, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ana Gasteyer, Christina Hendricks, Edie Falco, and Paloma Sandoval have all graced the catwalk — or, perhaps dogwalk? – alongside available furry friends. “We have a running list of people that we’re obsessed with,” says Korn. “It doesn’t matter how famous or impenetrable their wall around them is. We’re like, ‘Do you want to be in our show?’ Rachel is gunning for Al Roker, so hard.” But it goes both ways, says Antonoff: “I’ll run into someone at a pary and they’ll be like, ‘Can I [be in the show], can we?’”

While Roker has yet to pull through (“We’re not giving up until they ask us to please never contact them again,” the designers laugh), this year’s lineup was equally impressive. Karen Elson, Ricki Lake, Aly Raisman, and Victoria Pedretti rounded out the model call, along with SNL cast and crew like Jane Wickline, Devon Walker, and Celeste Yim.

(+) Devon Walker. Courtesy of Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra (+) Victoria Pedretti and Maayan Zilberman. Courtesy of Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra INFO 1/2

It’s not suprising that so many flock to the lighthearted affair each year, and it’s even more unsuprising when they return. Busy Philipps has attended Best In Show each year since it debuted in 2024, telling TZR, “It really is a reprieve from the chaos of New York Fashion Week and reminds us of a few things. One: we don’t need to take ourselves so seriously in fashion or otherwise. And number two: you can combine fashion with doing something for the greater good, i.e. adopt some puppies that need homes.” On why she continues to show up with each passing year, she says, “ I love the passion that these women have for rescue animals and helping to find them homes.”

Bringing as many like-minded individuals, such as Philipps, together for this common cause is another key element of what makes the show so serotonin-boosting and, well, enjoyable. “Those are generally the best kind of people — animal lovers in general,” says Korn. “We always look for venues with the most amount of seats so that we can include the most amount of people. And the amount of people in our audience is way more than a traditional venue.”

This year’s venue — Webster Hall — welcomed around 300 guests, which is three times the size of an average fashion show seating chart, but the spectatorship traveled well beyond the theater. Petfinder — which helps interested users pair with available rescue dogs — hosted a livestream of the show on its website, allowing the dog models an even broader chance at adoption aside from the NYFW crowd.

(+) Ella Emhoff and Chloe Troast. Courtesy of Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra (+) Aly Raisman. Courtesy of Rachel Antonoff x Susan Alexandra INFO 1/2

Other partners at the event included Bissell (the company behind the Little Green Machine, which most pet parents are indebted to) and Etsy, which hosted various sellers on-site at the show and also launched a nine-piece collection of pet apparel with both the Rachel Antonoff and Susan Alexandra brands.

“The sponsors are incredible, but they also have such a wide net,” says Korn. “The message of the show gets a much bigger audience because of these sponsors.”

And while that message has certainly already surpassed both designers’ expectations, there’s always further to go — and more dogs to get adopted. “When you plant the seed and you put these dogs that need homes into the world, there’s such a buterfly efffect of like, somebody’s mom told somebody’s dad to somebody else’s mom,” says Korn. “Hopefully, that’s our dream. We have no idea the impact that it could have. We hope it’s a huge impact.”

To learn more about adopting a dog from the show — and beyond — visit AnimalHaven.org.