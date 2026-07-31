There’s nothing quite like spending a day at the beach: the sound of seagulls overhead, the breeze whipping through your hair, the smell of salt water in the air. Realistically, though, not all of us can drop everything for an afternoon of R&R by the shore. Luckily, you can still channel the coastal vibe — even if you’re miles away from the ocean. ICYMI, everyone seems to be cosplaying as Kate Bosworth in Blue Crush, embracing surf-inspired style.

Yes, pieces that feel straight out of the 2002 movie have taken hold among the fashion set this summer. Board shorts, for instance, are summer’s 2026 most unexpected trend, fueled in large part by Made Some, an emerging Los Angeles brand inspired by European holidays and surf culture. While the label’s track pants have already won over fashion girls, its board shorts have become just as covetable. Free People is on board — pun intended — with the sporty-cute aesthetic as well, having recently released a capsule collection with surf lifestyle brand Rusty. The 12-piece lineup includes rash guards, one-piece surf suits, and, of course, the aforementioned shorts.

Cult-favorite loungewear brand Madhappy is also jumping on the trend, having released a collaboration with nostalgic surf and swimwear brand Roxy earlier this summer. The collection is full of Y2K-coded SKUs including boy-short and-bra-top sets, hibiscus-print cargo pants, and cozy beach-themed zip-ups.

Ahead, discover how fashion people are leaning into surf-girl style this summer, from bikini tops and board shorts to tropical graphic tees and hot pants.

Let Loose

Not one to ride the waves? You can still partake in the trend without swimwear — perhaps by reaching for a tropical oversized graphic tee. Meanwhile, instead of bikini bottoms, opt for hot pants, which offer a bit more coverage while still capturing the surf-girl aesthetic. The combination is perfect for everything from running errands to spending a day around town. Of course, no surf-inspired outfit is complete without a puka shell necklace.

On Board

Above is a prime example of how to style board shorts. To keep the look water-friendly, layer the shorts over bikini bottoms — bonus points if you choose a pair with quirky beaded details. A fitted tee helps protect your skin from the sun, while chunky jewelry lends the outfit a playful touch.

Sporty Chic

One could argue some of the best outfits balance sporty elements with feminine details, as this look demonstrates. Here, the fashion girl offsets bright red board shorts with a sleek black bikini top, striking the perfect balance. Her accessories — black shield sunglasses and a woven tote — further reinforce the athletic-yet-ladylike mix.

Go Tonal

Again, you don’t necessarily need swimwear to embrace the surf-girl trend. As illustrated above, a fitted workout set channels the aesthetic perfectly — especially when worn in a tonal color palette. Finish the look with a striped tote and rubber flip-flops for a beachy touch.

Surfer Girl

If you’re not one to part with your bikinis, give this set from Baben a try (the bottoms are stamped with “Surf 8” across the back). Here, oversized black sunglasses and layered beaded necklaces bring the surf-girl aesthetic to life.