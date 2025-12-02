Ahh, vacation. After grinding away at work (and life, in general), nothing beats setting your OOO and decamping to somewhere warm. Of course, all trips eventually come to an end. However, souvenirs from said destinations can conjure up memories of those sunny, stress-free days — something that Made Some, an emerging five-year-old brand worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa’s mini-me sister, Rina, is heavily influenced by. “The label is an extension of all the things that I love, including travel, summer, and being on a European holiday,” says founder Madelyn Somers.

An avid globetrotter, Somers — who has a stacked resume featuring creative director stints at Loeffler Randall and Chamberlain Coffee — set out to launch the brand when hopping on a plane wasn’t an option early on in the pandemic. “I was brainstorming ways to bring places home to me, so I began looking to souvenir T-shirts and key chains of destinations I’ve been to,” Somers tells TZR about building the brand.

For instance, its 100% cotton vintage-inspired graphic tees and tanks are odes to some of her favorite vacation spots, including Greece, Italy, and India — the latter being one of her latest getaways. “The people, culture, and all of the textiles were just extremely inspiring,” Somers recalls of the trip. Meanwhile, the entrepreneur, who has a degree in graphic design from Parsons, references popular ‘70s colors, with a few of her standout hues being emerald green, cobalt blue, and fiery red. As someone who gravitates toward joy-sparking shades, she’s determined to refrain from using black in her collections — though Somers can’t necessarily promise that’ll always be the case down the road.

Somers’ Cali roots have played a role in the brand’s design DNA as well. Born and raised in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista area, her dad was a surfer. “My upbringing included a lot of surf trips with him or visiting surf shops,” she explains. As such, she created a pair of waterproof nylon board shorts that nod to her childhood trips, which have sold like hotcakes. “They came out last year, but I had been working on them for a really long time,” she says, as there were many rounds of fits and tweaking to nail the silhouette. (She’s since introduced a straight-leg pant version of the beloved bottoms.)

Though this may be Somers’ first experience designing for the masses, she had plenty of exposure to at-home DIY projects as a kid, with assistance from her mother, who earned a degree in fashion. “When I was younger, I would go to vintage shops and recreate the garments, whether it was bleaching jeans or sewing something, I dabbled in it,” the creative explains. “I’m a really good curator; I know colors and putting compositions together.”

With her natural fashion instincts and graphic design skills, she had all the ingredients to build a successful business. “I think it’s very easy for me to create a brand and do the storytelling, from the visuals to the garment,” Somers shares. However, she adds, “I feel like my pain point right now is figuring out logistics and operations.” Though she wasn’t quite prepared for that aspect of the company, the designer’s perseverance and determination are what keep Made Some moving forward.

Much like every up-and-coming label, things really took off after a celebrity endorsement — one from Bieber, specifically. The Rhode founder wore the brand’s green-and-yellow Brasil tank during an interview on Owen Thiele’s podcast In Your Dreams in late October (where she also discussed all things Botox and beauty treatments, ICYMI).

Not only do these viral moments drive sales for Made Some, but they also spark interest among retailers in carrying the brand. Another draw? “It’s really great when trend pages and fan accounts pick it up because celebrities won't tag you unless you’re paying them the big bucks,” the founder notes. Plus, influencers like Leandra Medine and Laurel Pantin have proven to be loyal customers, sharing photos of themselves in the bestselling tanks and board shorts on social media.

Though shorts and tanks have fueled the brand’s growth, Somers plans to expand in 2026. For fall, she’s cooking up leather jackets, denim, and knitwear, with nods to travel and warm weather in the product assortment. “It’s been really fun to challenge myself and design for a different season,“ Somers says. “Next year will be the year that there'll be more [brand] visibility.”

