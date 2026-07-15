The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Beach Clubs

When it comes to unforgettable days by the water, the world's best beach clubs offer far more than a comfy lounge chair. They're immersive destinations where exceptional hospitality, standout dining, thoughtfully designed spaces, and spectacular oceanfront settings come together to define the art of coastal living. This year's contenders span three extraordinary corners of the globe, from the turquoise shores of Mexico's Riviera Maya to the powder-soft beaches of the Bahamas and the volcanic coastline of Hawaii's Big Island. Whether your ideal beach day includes handcrafted cocktails beneath swaying palms, family-friendly adventures, or serene luxury with panoramic ocean views, these nominees represent the very best in seaside escapes.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Aquí Me Quedo at Rosewood Mayakoba/Baha Bay Beach Club/Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection/Calamigos Ranch Beach Club/Eden Roc Cap Cana Beach Club/Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club/Delano Miami Beach/Gitano Beach/Gyp Sea Beach Club/One&Only Mandarina/NAO Beach St. Barth/Palm Heights Beach Club/Rock House Beach Club/The Setai Beach Club/Shelllona Beach Club/SUR Beach House by Bahia Hotel & Beach House