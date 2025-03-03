As spring and wedding season approach, so do the style voices inside our heads preparing for nights out, I-do’s, and the true main event: the outfits. But, you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort when it comes to accessorizing with the ultimate evening shoe. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Evening flats are in. Christian Louboutin once said “The stiletto is a feminine weapon that men just don't have," but what if we told you evening flats could rival any sexy stiletto and pack as much punch as Mr. Louboutin’s famous words? Heels are often synonymous with a more formal or sexy look but are (now) no longer the only appropriate go-to shoe for formal functions and dressier times. Truly, it’s all about the evening flat — a chic and oh-so-comfortable option for every look from cocktail to black tie, and beyond.

While some statuesque celebrities — like Uma Thurman, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, and supermodel Karlie Kloss — have embraced the evening flat throughout the years, it is a much more common and acceptable style trend women can embrace for formal attire scenarios. And, it’s not just the tall gals — it’s everyone. With styles like the classic ballet flat to mules, embroidered or studded, the options are bountiful season after season.

A clear standout in this category is the dressed-up ballet flat. One hot ticket item of late is the Khaite Marcy flat — a mesh embroidered style that pairs perfectly with an elegant slip dress. And there are several affordable options out there like Zara's satin flat in a beautiful dusty rose color, that can be dressed up or dressed down. Second to the ballet-inspired evening shoe is the mule; the ultimate slip-on that makes life just a touch easier, like the Saint Laurent Nour Slipper. Here TZR brings you the ultimate evening flats guide that will be sure to have your feet fashionable and happy, all night long.

Stuart Weitzman Felicity Bow Mary Jane Flats $450 See On ShopBop These silver flats feature a dainty bow detail that ups the formal ante.

Zara Satin Ballet Flats $50 See On Zara Ballet core is still in full effect, and these pink satin flats align perfectly with the latest craze.

Gianvito Rossi Floral Lace Mary Jane Flats $995 See On Bergdorf Goodman These mesh lace flats have all the elegance of your favorite heels, sans the pain.

Prada Satin Ballet Flats $1,370 See On Moda Operandi Prada never fails to deliver on sophistication and these satin flats are proof.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Pleated Satin Buckle Ballerina Flats $1,235 See On Bergdorf Goodman Ruby slippers are awlays a good idea. Try this embellished pair for your next spring wedding.

ALAÏA Ballet Flat $1,650 See On FWRD Alaïa’s ballet flats are the stuff of legends at this point, and this dainty mesh pair is proof.

Loeffler Randall Noa Bow Flats $295 See on ShopBop The bow craze that swept the fashion world last year is still going strong. These playful flats will help you embrace the look in a chic way.

Jimmy Choo Ade Embellished Suede Ballet Flats $875 See On Net-A-Porter The dainty pearl detailing on this suede style is so sweet and sophisticated.

Christian Louboutin Sweet Jane Strass $2,795 See On Christian Louboutin Add an extra touch of glam to your favorite LBD with this fully bejeweled Mary Jane flat.

H&M Leather Slingback Ballet Flats $60 See On H&M A classic leather slingback will never steer you wrong, no matter the occasion or event.