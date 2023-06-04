There are very, very few summer activities more satisfying then relaxing by the pool on a hot day. Basking in the sun, however, calls for a handful of must-have necessities — think a high-quality SPF (which you should reapply every two hours or so, BTW), a refreshing face mist, and, of course, a cute hat. And while everyone typically has a certain silhouette they’re drawn to, TZR editors’ favorite summer hats may inspire you to explore outside your sartorial comfort zone.

What warm-weather hats are currently sitting in our editors’ virtual carts? Well, TZR’s Deputy Fashion Editor Alison Syrett, for instance, is all about Prada’s Denim Bucket Hat this season. (How cool would the designer style look teamed with coordinating jean Bermuda shorts?) And if you’re seeking out a more playful iteration, our Beauty Editor Amanda Ross found a fantastic option that you’ll have a hard time passing up. Enter: Paul Smith’s 'Swirl' Woven Visor, which boasts a colorful striped ribbon.

And those are just a few looks we have our eyes on right now. Keep scrolling to find TZR editors’ must-have headwear, which they plan on wearing everywhere in the upcoming months.