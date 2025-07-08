In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, the TZR team is testing the Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm.

Summer Fridays is best-known for their cult-favorite Jet Lag Mask. Launched in 2018, there was a time when you couldn’t scroll through Instagram without the signature sky-blue tube appearing on your feed. One reason the face mask went viral is that its formula focused on hydrating and soothing the skin — something surprisingly uncommon at the time. It was also travel-friendly (you could toss it in your carry-on) and it left skin noticeably plumper and firmer. As Summer Fridays has expanded its lineup, from lip butter balms to bronzing drops, its skin-first ethos has remained unchanged. And, yes, this is the case when it comes to their first traditional makeup launch — the Blush Butter Balm. Yes, Summer Fridays is entering the blush category. Blush is a year-round makeup staple, but during the summer, it’s perfect for faking a sun-kissed glow. Just a few swipes can instantly warm up any complexion — it’s like a quick pick-me-up for your skin. This new cream blush comes in six shades, is infused with skin care ingredients, and promises to impart a natural, dewy glow on cheeks.

Given the brand’s popularity, this is one of the most anticipated beauty launches of the summer. So, of course we had to give it a test. Ahead of the official launch, the TZR team was able to try out the new product. Keep reading for our honest thoughts on the Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm.

Fast Facts

Price: $26

Size: 0.08 oz/2.4 g

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: A dewy glow

Ingredient Highlights: Shea and mango seed butters, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides

What We Like: Creamy texture, easy to blend, and seamless finish

What We Don’t Like: Nothing!

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula:

Blush Butter Balm’s formula is spiked with hydrating ingredients for a natural-looking, skin-like finish. Infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, the blush works to draw in moisture to keep skin plump, healthy, and dewy. It also features a trio of butters — including shea and mango seed —rich in essential fatty acids, which give the product its creamy texture. Plus, the ingredients help make the blush easy-to-blend, providing a seamless and customizable application process. You can sheer out the pigment for a subtle look or build up the color for a bold finish.

The six shades are designed to give skin a soft and natural-looking flush. They include Soft Strawberry (neutral pink), Pink Sunset (warm peachy pink), Sweet Rosé (baby pink), Toasted Terracotta (warm rose), Dusty Rose (cool rose), and Berry Spritz (deep berry).

Our Experience and Results

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor, Wearing Dusty Rose

Courtesy of Erin Lukas

"From the moment I tapped this cool-toned rose shade onto the apples of my cheeks with my fingertips, I knew it was going to become the MVP of my summer makeup looks. While it's pretty pigmented, you can easily buff it out for a sheer wash or color or build it up for a bolder finish. As someone who prefers cream blush and has tried them all, the balm-like texture of this one easily makes it a standout. It blends so effortlessly into your skin but doesn't wear off after a couple of hours – it even held up while I ran errands on a humid summer afternoon in New York City. I'm also a huge fan of the dewy finish – it's like a built-in highlighter!"

Angela Melero, Editorial Director, Wearing Pink Sunset

Courtesy of Angela Melero

"My main complaint with cream blushes typically involves pigment. I like a naturally flushed look for every day, and often to achieve that, I have to do a tedious layering process of build-and-blend with my blush as I find most formulas to not be pigmented enough from the jump. Such was NOT the case with Summer Fridays' new product. If anything, I was a bit taken aback by the instant wash of bright peachy pink that swiped across the apples of my cheeks. Luckily, it blends like a dream thanks in large part to the dual-ended brush, which allowed me to blend my color up to the temples for the perfect rosy complexion. I love how natural the color blended out with just a few strokes of the brush! For easy reapplication, I can also report that fingers work just fine as well!"

Ama Kwarteng, Beauty Writer, Wearing Berry Spritz

Courtesy of Ama Kwarteng

“I’m a blush aficionado — a makeup look isn’t complete without a dusting on my cheeks — so I was excited to try out this launch. I can confidently say that it did not disappoint. I used the brand’s new Blush Butter Balm Brush to apply the product — one side to pick up and tap the product onto my cheek, the other side for seamless blending. The formula went on smoothly; it just melts into your skin and gives you a realistic finish that doesn’t scream ‘I’m-wearing-blush-right-now!’ It also felt weightless on my skin, something that I really appreciated — no one wants to feel like they’re wearing makeup on their face, even if they are. I also appreciate its multitasking abilities — you can swipe onto your cheeks, eyelids, lips, then go — so I can definitely see it becoming a mainstay in my makeup routine this summer.”

Is Summer Fridays Blush Butter Balm Worth It?

The best thing about this blush — aside from the glow it leaves behind — is its versatility. The formula is easy to apply with your fingers, a brush, or a sponge. It starts off sheer but can be built up to your desired intensity, and it’s multi-use — you can swipe it across your lips and lids, in addition to your cheeks.

If you’re looking to enhance your glow sans sun damage (and who isn’t?), this blush is definitely worth adding to your cart. The creamy texture blends seamlessly into the skin without leaving it greasy, instantly perking up any complexion with a luminous wash of color.