Who could forget spring 2018? Ariana Grande’s Sweetener songs were everywhere, sneakers were getting chunkier by the day, and it was impossible to scroll through Instagram for more than a few seconds without seeing a cool girl’s cosmetic bag stuffed with a tube of Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask. The hydrating cream was so popular that, at one point, it was estimated that it sold one every other other minute. The momentum didn’t slow, and the brand became a generational staple. Now, that best-selling line expands with the launch of Summer Fridays Jet Lag Hydrating Mist and Deep Hydration Serum. Both new products feature innovative application forms and methods, but capture those same richly moisturizing effects that made the original mask such a runway success nearly seven years ago.

Rather than immediately capitalize on the popularity of that first product, Summer Fridays founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland took a slower, more methodical rollout approach. Currently, the Jet Lag line consists only of the O.G. mask, an eye cream, and these new launches. The mist can be folded into existing skin care routines like a spray-on toner, and can also be spritzed on the complexion throughout the day for an extra moisture boost. Serums are a staple in most morning and evening regimens, and this one features a jelly-like consistency packed with texture-smoothing (and skin-soothing) ingredients like squalane.

While the serum is technically a retooled, remodeled version of the brand’s beloved Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum, the mist is a totally new, innovative expansion to the Jet Lag line. “Hydration has always been a crucial element in our skin care routines,” Hewitt and Ireland jointly tell TZR. “We wanted to create something that could refresh the skin throughout the day, and we’ve had this idea in mind for years.” Development took a while, they share, because it was so critical to nail both the formula and how it’s actually dispensed in spray form. Finally, they landed on the final iteration, which can be worn on its own or over makeup. “It’s hydrating, calming, and soothing, and when you mist it on dry skin, you can immediately feel the benefits and it also has the National Eczema Seal of Acceptance,” the founders say.

Loaded with glycerin, squalane, liquid oat kernel flour, and aloe leaf juice, the mist’s arrival time is perfect — the transition period between balmy summer and cooler, windier autumn can often leave skin feeling a little dry and irritated. Hewitt says she likes to spritz some on post-cleansing and then again after finishing her makeup. Ireland keeps the spray on her to reapply throughout the day. “I am obsessed with how light the spray pattern is, yet what a significant difference it makes for everyday hydration,” she says.

Now available on summerfridays.com and Sephora, it’s not a stretch to think the new additions might just become as ubiquitous as the creamy mask that started it all.