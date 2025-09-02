In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

When it comes to summer vacation spots, arguably none measure up to Ibiza. Located off the southeastern coast of Spain, the island draws people from all over the world to experience its stunning Mediterranean beaches, lively nightlife, and bohemian fashion scene. This summer, Brett Heyman, the founder of New York-based lifestyle and accessories brand Edie Parker and Flower by Edie Parker, made her first trip to Ibiza, where she dove into all it has to offer.

“I was thrilled to visit with my young son and my teenagers, who were all equally happy to be there,” Heyman tells TZR. “We were also joined by our friends who liked to relax, and they proved to be very zen. And, of course, those who love a good DJ were also satisfied.”

Because there was plenty on the docket during their vacation, the fashion-forward businesswoman perfectly planned out her ensembles for the getaway. “I tend to dress casually, but wanted to make sure I had the right 3am nightclub look,” she explains. “The evening we went to see David Guetta, we had dinner with our kids first so I wore a brown polka dot Dôen dress.”

But if Heyman had to choose her favorite fashion moment from the trip? That would be her beloved black Christopher Esber slip dress, which she’s seen donning below. “It's deceptively simple — a cashmere bodice and silky skirt, but the cashmere has slashes in it so you're playing a harmless game of peekaboo with yourself and your neighbors all evening,” she jokes. “I like when something is easy to wear but comes with an irreverent and unexpected element.”

Ahead, take a closer peek at Heyman’s Ibiza looks, which run the gamut from polka dot dresses to lace tank tops. No promises you won’t book a trip to the lavish island.

Lace

Brett Heyman

“I bought this Chloé camisole in the South of France this summer, and I have worn it constantly! It looks so good with everything. When I went to visit my friend Nina in Southampton this summer, we went to Julia Amory, and I got these linen pants. Normally, I would wear them with a matching knit or white button-down, but it was hot and I wanted something a little more flowy. I'm carrying the Edie Parker Undie bag in black satin; it fits everything and is my go-to while traveling.”

Polka Dots

Brett Heyman

“This brown and white Dôen dress was an impulse purchase before I left. I had the great fortune of traveling more than normal this summer; therefore, I had cycled through all my favorite summer looks by the time it came time to pack for Spain. I love brown, polka dots, and anything that reminds me of something Julia Roberts would wear in Pretty Woman. I’m carrying the Edie Parker hot pants denim bag, which stopped people in their tracks all summer.”

Tie-Dye

Brett Heyman

“This tie-dye dress and shirt are old Celine by Phoebe Philo. I bought the dress at a vintage store some years ago, and the shirt from @thearchivedotcom. I used to be afraid to wear these special pieces because I was worried about ruining them, but I got over that this summer. The silk resembles the gorgeous sunsets I saw in Ibiza. I paired this with one of our new Burn bags — this one is called sunset mirror. Sensing a theme? I bought these sandals from The Row last summer and they have replaced all my other sandals; they are comfortable but elevated.”

Crochet

Brett Heyman

“This white crochet top is by Eliou, a brand I LOVE! I’m wearing it with jean shorts from FWRD and my Edie Parker black satin Undie bag, again.”

Lime Green

Courtesy Of Brett Heyman

“This green satin set is by Christopher Esber, and I’ve had it forever. It used to be connected as a dress, but one day on a whim, I cut it in two so I could wear it as separates. I'm not sure why I did that, honestly — I still only wear it together, but it allows for a bit more flexibility on the fit. I paired it with the Edie Parker Burn bag in brown mirror and my fave sandals from The Row.”