Few things are as frustrating as searching for a specific item in your bag, especially when you need to turn on your phone’s flashlight to locate it — no, it’s not just you; we’ve all been that person. Luckily, the season’s cargo bag trend solves that problem. Thanks to various strategically placed compartments and pockets on the exterior, you’ll never need to go chaotically digging for something again.

“The rise of cargo bags reflects a movement in fashion toward utility and adaptability, where it’s not just about aesthetics anymore but mixing fashion with function to get more wear out of the pieces,” explains Vagabond Creative Director Maria Billson Olander. The Swedish label tapped into the emerging silhouette by way of its Valence style — a shoulder bag with two roomy pockets in the front. “We wanted a bag that could keep up with the urban life, rooted in utility but refined with a more minimalist take,” Olander tells TZR about its design. “There’s also this nostalgia to early 2000s streetwear that we love, as well as the contrast of the structured silhouette with the soft leather material,” she adds.

And if the Fall/Winter 2025 runways were any indication, the look is here to stay for a while — six months or so, at the very least. Tory Burch, for one, debuted a compartment-covered tote that’ll house anything you may need for the day. Credit cards? Check. Pack of gum? Check. Hand sanitizer? Check, check, check. And over at Coach, the brand unveiled its Twin Pocket Bag, which is bound to be an instant hit when it comes out in the fall. Inspired by one of the label’s archival styles from 1968, the new silhouette boasts two flap pockets with brass clasps.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Continue on below for an edit of cargo bags to shop this spring.

Vagabond Valence Bag $235 See On Vagabond Meet Vagabond’s aforementioned cargo bag. In rich cherry, the piece will add a subtle dose of spice to your warm-weather looks.

Balenciaga Superbusy XS Sling Bag $1,990 See On Balenciaga Not only does Balenciaga’s sling bag have plenty of pockets all over the silhouette, but it also includes two additional compartments on the strap for good measure.

Marc Jacobs The Leather Cargo Bag $395 See On Marc Jacobs With embossed branding emblazoned on the front and a variety of pockets, what’s not to love about Marc Jacobs’ take on the look?

BAGGU Cargo Nylon Shoulder Bag $46 See On Urban Outfitters It’s hard to beat an under-$50 that’s both practical and cute. Plus, this pastel purple hue feels oh-so right for spring.

Maje Miss M Mini Cargo Leather Bag $490 See On Maje The belt-like straps on this cargo bag add both functionality and style. Meanwhile, the eyelets and clover charm on the strap lend even more personality.

Charles & Keith Rachel Elongated Multi-Pocket Shoulder Bag $86 See On Charles & Keith From the multi-pocket exterior and adjustable straps, Charles & Keith’s Rachel bag will become a staple in your arsenal — no doubt.

Miu Miu Nappa Leather Pocket Bag $3,600 See On Miu Miu Loving the distressed, lived-in leather trend? Miu Miu’s pocket bag fits right in with the vintage-looking style.

Mango Leather Shoulder Bag With Gathered Pockets $220 See On Mango Featuring two spacious front pocket, this brown leather shoulder bag will complement neutral and bright outfits alike. The charm detail is the cherry on top of an already chic bag.

Cynthia Rowley Leather Cargo Pocket Bag $695 See On Nordstrom If you’re constantly on the go, this large cargo bag will be a real game-changer. Store your small belongings on the outside and your large items, like a laptop, inside the carryall.