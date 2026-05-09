I was one of those kids who loved to climb — think trees, jungle gyms, and even our garage roof (much to my parents’ dismay). Naturally, as an adult, I picked up rock climbing while living in New York, eventually joining a local indoor gym. And now that I’m based in Los Angeles — just a 10-minute walk from Runyon Canyon — hiking has become a regular part of my week. Not only do I look forward to clearing my head while listening to Tame Impala, but putting together hiking outfits has become half the fun.

If there’s one thing the fashion industry has learned over the past few years, it’s that outdoor apparel can be equal parts functional and fashionable. That notion was reinforced during a recent Urban Outfitters press trip to Joshua Tree for its two-day Meet Me @ UO program — a spring break-inspired getaway with more than 200 emerging influencers — where we embarked on a scenic hike. Unsure of the forecast, I opted for a sporty graphic tee, checkered athletic shorts, and white New Balance sneakers, a look that kept me cool and comfortable throughout the trek.

I’m also partial to matching workout sets, my latest obsession being the looks from Halfdays. The Colorado-based brand’s lemon-colored jacket and coordinating skort have been in heavy rotation lately, accompanying me on countless outdoor excursions.

Scroll below to check out some of my recent hiking outfits. And if you’re nowhere near a trail? Simply emulate these formulas for your next walk around the park.

So Sporty

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Above, the outfit I wore for the Urban Outfitters trip. Since the hike wasn’t particularly strenuous, these white New Balance sneakers felt more than appropriate. This “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” tee earned me plenty of compliments, as did these shield sunglasses. Meanwhile, I’d easily dress up these athletic shorts with a cute tank and sandals on the weekend — because yes, fashion girls are still fully on board with the sporty bottoms trend.

Matchy Matchy

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Can you blame me for continuously reaching for this bright Halfdays set? Not only is it incredibly comfortable, but the two-piece ensemble is also one of the chicest hiking outfits in my arsenal. Underneath, I layered the label’s stretchy seamless tank and finished the look with my go-to Keen hiking sneakers.

Keep It Relaxed

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

If I’m heading out on an early-morning hike, a lightweight jacket is essential — and this style from DB SPORT, Dairy Boy’s new activewear line, has quickly become a favorite. Here, I paired the outerwear with equally relaxed shorts from The North Face, along with my black Salomon sneakers. It’s one of those outfits that transitions seamlessly from the trail to a post-hike coffee run.

One-And-Done

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

If you’ve yet to try a one-piece workout suit, consider this your sign. The piece takes the guesswork out of getting dressed for a sweat session, all while delivering on comfort. A black style acts as the perfect foundation for any workout look, leaving plenty of room to incorporate colorful accents.