“Women have long been overlooked in the outdoor industry,” Chelsea Rizzo, the co-founder of Hikerkind, shares with TZR when asked what prompted her to launch the label. “For too long, we were an afterthought, subjected to the 'shrink it and pink it' approach born from male-led design,” she adds. Fortunately, thanks to her company and a crop of other cool-girl outdoor brands, that’s no longer the case. Challenging the status quo, these up-and-coming labels are making women feel seen and heard.

You may already be familiar with Halfdays, which has been leading the pack in the outdoor apparel world since its 2020 inception. Though the Colorado-based brand originally launched with a focus on stylish ski gear, it has since expanded, now offering everything you need for the outdoors, from cozy fleece jackets to practical layering pieces. Then there’s prAna, a Southern California company that specializes in fashion-forward, sustainable clothing for those with active lifestyles. “Each prAna piece is designed with intention, built to last, and made with respect for the environment, so you can feel good about what you wear, how it looks, and how it’s crafted,” explains Tricia Shumavon, the label’s president.

With fall hiking trips underway and ski season on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to freshen up your outdoor collection. Ahead, discover five brands changing the scene for the better.

Much like Hikerkind, Kiley McKinnon, an Olympic skier and the founder of Halfdays, was frustrated with the lack of ski gear made for women’s bodies. This led to the birth of the brand, which, as mentioned, now serves up pieces for various outdoor activities, including hiking, walking, and yoga. Halfdays has amassed a loyal following of fashion girls, thanks to its stylish designs, which include playful colors like powder blue and tangerine, as well as statement stitching. For fall 2025, the label introduced its Mary rain jacket, great for hitting the trails in unpredictable weather. Meanwhile, snow bunnies will appreciate the winter jackets and ski pants.

“With our background in capital-F fashion and over 1000 miles backpacked between us, we knew we could bring a new perspective: one that combines elevated taste with true technical function,” explains Rizzo. “Hikerkind gear exists to close the gap between form and performance for multidimensional women who move through the world with confidence and style.” As for the brand’s best-sellers, Rizzo points to its Packable Puffer as a fan favorite. “It stands out because there’s truly nothing else like it on the market; it’s differentiated, functional, and thoughtfully designed.” Elsewhere in the collection are bow-adorned windbreakers, two-toned sweaters, and flared trousers.

“What started as a small collection for an active lifestyle evolved into a broader vision: crafting stylish, versatile, and sustainable pieces for people who want the freedom to explore ways of moving and being,” Shumavon tells TZR. Out of all the brand’s styles, she says the Stretch Zion Pant is its all-time best-seller. In fact, since 2018, one pair has sold every 45 seconds, according to Shumavon. “Other favorites include seasonal staples like sweaters, denim, and flannels, along with our bestselling Luxara and Shea Soft collections, each delivering the perfect balance of technical performance and effortless style across a range of settings — from studio to street to trail,” she adds.

ROA is an Italian brand that fuses high-performance silhouettes with fashion-forward designs. For ready-to-wear, the brand offers outerwear, knitwear, pants, sweaters, and T-shirts, all of which have a cool, unexpected twist (think intriguing color combos and unique tailoring). ROA is revered for its functional hiking shoes, which are made for tough terrain and everyday outings alike. The brand also launches plenty of collaborations, a few notable ones being with and wander, Altra, and Vibram.

There’s a good chance you already know about Arc’teryx. But have you heard about its sister brand, Veilance? Based in Canada’s West Coast mountains, the label creates outdoor-approved jackets and separates from advanced technical materials, such as waterproof GORE-TEX fabric and 100% non-mulesed Merino wool. With soft colors and understated silhouettes, this brand is sure to appeal to minimalists. The prices are undoubtedly a bit steep; however, the high-quality looks are bound to be in your closet for years to come.