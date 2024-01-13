Ah, micro bags. The cute, compact accessory style that’s flooded social feeds as well as the shelves of virtual and physical stores for the past few years. Inevitably, even someone like me — who is chronically online and knows how to decipher a bonafide trend or a marketing push — has been influenced. And thus, I’ve downsized my arm candy. The caveat is that while mini-sized purses are great conversation-starters, they’re not exactly practical. I’ve lost count the number of times I’ve had to strategically pick (and pack) what I put in my various minis... a Hunger Games for my phone, lipstick, ID, credit card, hand sanitizer, and keys, if you will. As we enter the new year, though, I’ve vowed to be more practical with my sartorial decisions, including my choice of carryall. Now, I’m carrying statement hobo bags, an equally stylish option that also happen to fit all of my daily essentials.

Many designers are on the same wavelength. In recent seasons, there have been more and more bold It bags that fall into the slouchy category. Take Proenza Schouler’s nearly always-sold-out Minetta Bag that comes in a slew of classic and trending colors, and Loewe’s Medium Squeeze bag, which went viral for its chic gold chain strap, for example. There are even evening-ready versions of the silhouettes, such as Rabanne’s take on the shape featuring the fashion house’s iconic metallic discs.

Ahead, I’ve compiled the pieces I have my eye on right now.