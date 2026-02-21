When the scent of fresh flowers and dewy grass begins to linger, and the warmth of the sun gently kisses your forehead on your daily stroll, you know you’re only a few weeks away from one of the most favorited times of year: spring.

Calling all my skirt girlies: Spring is the season when the separate make their most dramatic entrance. Investing in a new go-to piece will elevate your style and can assist in transforming your wardrobe, a new skirt can double as a chic cover-up for your next getaway or a polished staple for nearly any occasion when styled correctly.

And while the season ahead is famously known as a time to declutter and refresh your wardrobe, one thing I can never get rid of is my skirts. I’ll often wear them with a tank top and ballerina flats for an everyday look or layer a mini skirt over jeans with a flouncy blouse for a bit of a louder statement. The world is truly your oyster, with this fun bottom.

Whether you gravitate toward a bold print or prefer something more classic and streamlined ahead, a well-rounded curation of spring skirts to help you hit the ground running on your warm-weather wardrobe.

Happy shopping.

Free People FP One Frida Godet Midi Skirt $128 See On Free People Butter yellow has dominated the market for quite some time, and for good reason. This skirt would pair perfectly with a sun-kissed tan on your next trip to a tropical beach destination—don’t forget to wear SPF.

Tyler McGillivary Heidi Skort $168 See On Tyler McGillivary If you love a bolder, funky print, this vintage check skirt is the perfect addition to your closet–spreading a sweet message with every step.

Isabel Marant Felixa Skirt $1,290 See On Isabel Marant Isabel Marant has mastered the art of the subtle statement piece, this skirt is the perfect example of that. A refined V-cut and delicate pleating add an understated elegance.

Damson Madder Berta Midi Skirt - blue/red gingham $140 See On Damson Madder Damson Madder never misses. This multicolored checkered pattern is giving spring in the best way possible. I adore the contrast between the smaller check on the front and back panels with the larger print running along the sides, a thoughtful design detail.

Esthe Clothing Jacquard Maxi Skirt $135 See On Esthe Clothing We all need a white maxi skirt for spring, and this one immediately caught my attention. The texture and print elevates the piece, and I can confidently say it’s been added to my cart for the upcoming season.

Anthropologie Maeve Yoked Denim Midi Skirt $168 See On Anthropologie Denim is timeless, and this skirt feels distinctly special. The waist detailing and contrast stitching elevate the silhouette. Style it with pointed-toe boots for a sleek finish or sneakers for an elevated off-duty look. Either choice looks flawlessly.

Danielle Guizio Eda Satin Mini Skirt $168 See On Danielle Guizio If you’re looking for a classic black skirt, say no more. This stunning low-waisted option is not only flattering thanks to its ruching, but it also falls beautifully just above the knee, making it an ideal choice to go to a work event or dancing with your girls.

With Jean Adele Skirt $219 See On With Jean There’s something undeniably chic about a two-toned silhouette. This skirt transitions gracefully from a rich, deeper green into a softer shade, striking the perfect balance between understated and statement-making.

Affection BLVD Springs Ruffle Silk Skirt $165 See On Affection BLVD I adore this skirt, it makes the most exquisite beach cover-up and transitions effortlessly into any warm-weather ensemble. The delicate sheerness adds a subtle allure, while the asymmetrical silhouette and ruffles detailing adds stunning movement. I look forward to styling this skirt throughout the spring and summer seasons.

MM La Fleur The Plaka Pleated Skirt - Everyday Crepe with Topstitch $349 See On MM La Fleur Searching for a skirt that transitions seamlessly from the desk to drinks? Meet the Palka skirt. The pleated midi length created a refined, sophisticated look, while the side slit brings a subtle hint of sexiness.

Celine Trapeze Mini Skirt in Raw Wash Denim $1,250 See On Celine You can never go wrong with a mini denim skirt, and this option from Celine feels especially elevated. The belt-buckle detail featuring the brand’s classic logo is a chic touch, and it pairs beautifully with gold jewelry for a tasteful, polished finish.

Vivienne Westwood Julia Skirt $940 See On Vivienne Westwood I can confidently say this skirt will work wonders in your wardrobe. Style it with a blouse and pointed-toe heels for a polished look, or keep it effortless with a strappy tank and ballet flats.

Everlane Midi Skirt in Cotton-Silk Organza $168 $50 See On Everlane Who doesn’t need a cotton-organza silk skirt in their wardrobe? The sheer panel adds such a gorgeous touch, and it’s on sale right now. Grab it while you can. Now if brown isn’t your color, it also comes in a soft blue and a delicate cream.

Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt $218 See On Reformation Silk slips and skirts have been making a comeback, and I couldn’t be more excited. This piece is so elegant yet incredibly versatile when it comes to styling. Throw on a baggy T-shirt and moto boots for an effortless vibe, or pair it with an off-the-shoulder top and kitten heels for something a bit more chic.