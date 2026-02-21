(The Shopping List)
Skirt Season Is Back
The styles defining spring 2026.
When the scent of fresh flowers and dewy grass begins to linger, and the warmth of the sun gently kisses your forehead on your daily stroll, you know you’re only a few weeks away from one of the most favorited times of year: spring.
Calling all my skirt girlies: Spring is the season when the separate make their most dramatic entrance. Investing in a new go-to piece will elevate your style and can assist in transforming your wardrobe, a new skirt can double as a chic cover-up for your next getaway or a polished staple for nearly any occasion when styled correctly.
And while the season ahead is famously known as a time to declutter and refresh your wardrobe, one thing I can never get rid of is my skirts. I’ll often wear them with a tank top and ballerina flats for an everyday look or layer a mini skirt over jeans with a flouncy blouse for a bit of a louder statement. The world is truly your oyster, with this fun bottom.
Whether you gravitate toward a bold print or prefer something more classic and streamlined ahead, a well-rounded curation of spring skirts to help you hit the ground running on your warm-weather wardrobe.
Happy shopping.
Butter yellow has dominated the market for quite some time, and for good reason. This skirt would pair perfectly with a sun-kissed tan on your next trip to a tropical beach destination—don’t forget to wear SPF.
If you love a bolder, funky print, this vintage check skirt is the perfect addition to your closet–spreading a sweet message with every step.
Isabel Marant has mastered the art of the subtle statement piece, this skirt is the perfect example of that. A refined V-cut and delicate pleating add an understated elegance.
Damson Madder never misses. This multicolored checkered pattern is giving spring in the best way possible. I adore the contrast between the smaller check on the front and back panels with the larger print running along the sides, a thoughtful design detail.
We all need a white maxi skirt for spring, and this one immediately caught my attention. The texture and print elevates the piece, and I can confidently say it’s been added to my cart for the upcoming season.
Denim is timeless, and this skirt feels distinctly special. The waist detailing and contrast stitching elevate the silhouette. Style it with pointed-toe boots for a sleek finish or sneakers for an elevated off-duty look. Either choice looks flawlessly.
If you’re looking for a classic black skirt, say no more. This stunning low-waisted option is not only flattering thanks to its ruching, but it also falls beautifully just above the knee, making it an ideal choice to go to a work event or dancing with your girls.
There’s something undeniably chic about a two-toned silhouette. This skirt transitions gracefully from a rich, deeper green into a softer shade, striking the perfect balance between understated and statement-making.
I adore this skirt, it makes the most exquisite beach cover-up and transitions effortlessly into any warm-weather ensemble. The delicate sheerness adds a subtle allure, while the asymmetrical silhouette and ruffles detailing adds stunning movement. I look forward to styling this skirt throughout the spring and summer seasons.
Searching for a skirt that transitions seamlessly from the desk to drinks? Meet the Palka skirt. The pleated midi length created a refined, sophisticated look, while the side slit brings a subtle hint of sexiness.
You can never go wrong with a mini denim skirt, and this option from Celine feels especially elevated. The belt-buckle detail featuring the brand’s classic logo is a chic touch, and it pairs beautifully with gold jewelry for a tasteful, polished finish.
I can confidently say this skirt will work wonders in your wardrobe. Style it with a blouse and pointed-toe heels for a polished look, or keep it effortless with a strappy tank and ballet flats.
Who doesn’t need a cotton-organza silk skirt in their wardrobe? The sheer panel adds such a gorgeous touch, and it’s on sale right now. Grab it while you can. Now if brown isn’t your color, it also comes in a soft blue and a delicate cream.
Silk slips and skirts have been making a comeback, and I couldn’t be more excited. This piece is so elegant yet incredibly versatile when it comes to styling. Throw on a baggy T-shirt and moto boots for an effortless vibe, or pair it with an off-the-shoulder top and kitten heels for something a bit more chic.
Polka dots are having a moment, so don’t miss out. This skirt is the ultimate go-to. Chic enough for work, stylish enough for brunch, and sleek enough for family gatherings. It transitions seamlessly from one occasion to the next.