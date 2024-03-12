If you, like many in the fashion space, are exhausted of the phrase “q**et l***ry,” I have good news for you: For Spring 2024, handbag trends are finally starting to shift away from muted grays, neutrals, and intentionally nondescript features and into an era of more character.

Classic brands like Chanel and Aquazzura have released kitschy bags shaped like cameras and massive lipsticks respectively; firetruck red carryalls have dotted major runway shows like Burberry, Gucci, and Puppets and Puppets. Unapologetically whimsical and weird elements are defining purses at Coperni, Sandy Liang, and Simone Rocha; meanwhile playful label Susan Alexandra is showcasing a nostalgic breakfast vignette on a top handle silhouette.

Sofia Richie-effect, however, isn’t completely a thing of the past, and remnants of 2023’s subdued handbag styles will continue to float through the market. Katie Rowland, womenswear buying director at Mytheresa, tells TZR that recent collections have been “relatively safe” while some brands continue to ride the coattails of the fad’s success.

While muted hues, elevated craftsmanship, and subtle designer detailing are still quite popular, brands are still finding subtle ways to be experimental. Much of this season’s purse selection taps into less expected shapes and textures while maintaining an understated aesthetic. According to Ine Verhaert and Helga Meersmans, co-founders of the Belgium-based handbag brand KAAI, “the bags are becoming a bit bigger, the colors are softer, and [are in] more cotton and linen materials.”

With this in mind, we’ve compiled six noteworthy handbag trends to have on your shopping list, ranging from kitschy-cool options to sophisticated stunners. Read on for the 411.

Supersize Me

These pillowy catchalls somehow manage to exude sophistication, and look soft enough to sleep on at the same time (and I’m not complaining). Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander, and Ferragamo all debuted remarkably capacious clutches on the runway this season, and according to Verhaert and Meersmans, some brands like Loewe are picking up on an opportunity to release buzzy XL versions of iconic house designs, like their XL Flamenco Clutch.

We Heart It

Hearts don’t have to be just for Valentine’s Day, and brands from Alaïa to Coperni are proving they can be a versatile closet staple this spring. Available in a plethora of sizes and fabrications, the sweet shape works for a range of personal styles.

Cherry Bomb

Red has been an It color for months on end, and all signs point to the craze continuing as a plethora of brands from Coach to Bottega Veneta have released scarlet accessories this year. “[Cherry red] really emerged last fall but we can expect it to get much more mainstream this spring and summer,” Hirra Babar, founder of Pakistani handbag brand WARP, tells TZR.

Totes 2.0

The world has never been the same since The Row dropped its Margaux bag, and handbag designers across the globe are taking notes — get ready to upgrade your work bag to one of these soft, slouchy iterations this spring. This season’s options are so striking, though, you might find yourself using them on the weekend as well.

True Blues

While denim isn’t the newest fabrication on the market (and historically, not the most luxurious), high fashion houses from Chanel to Chloé have dropped sophisticated versions innovating the timeless textile. Available in an array of washes and treatments, the style had all the versatility of something in black but feels far cooler.

Half-Moon

While half-moon and crescent-shaped bags aren’t exactly new, they’re definitely not disapearing anywhere soon. Among brands like Lemaire and The Row, the lunar-inspired designs “have become a collection staple over the past few seasons,” Rowland tells TZR. And this spring’s iterations feel different than last season’s counterparts thanks to roomier interiors and angular edges.