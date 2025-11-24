Sports have long been catered to men, from media coverage to merchandise. However, brands are pushing the needle toward a more female-focused athletic world, launching fashion-forward football, basketball, baseball, and hockey-themed apparel and accessories — all of which make for excellent gifts for the sports enthusiasts on your holiday list. Because no, women shouldn’t be excluded from the conversation.

Cult-favorite accessories brand Lele Sadoughi, for one, offers headbands, hats, and hairbows for a wide range of NFL, NBA, and MLB teams. Then there’s outerwear Off Season, an outerwear brand launched in collaboration with NFL and Fanatics. Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, founded the brand this past January after much fanfare around the game-day pieces she DIY’d herself. “Even though I started out for myself, I think I realized pretty soon that there was a high demand for it, and there was a gap in the market,” the designer previously told TZR. Yes, she was clearly onto something, as sporty looks are popping up right and left over the past few months.

On that note, check out 11 chic, high-style sports-themed holiday gifts, from oversized tees to everyday hair clips. Game-day is about to be oh-so fashionable.

Off Season Unisex Green Green Bay Packers Team Puffer Vest $285 See On Off Season If they have season tickets, make the teeth-chattering winter games much more bearable with Off Season’s toasty puffer vest.

Terez 49rs Colorblock Bomber Jacket $295 See On Shopbop Honestly, this Niners colorblock bomber jacket is cute enough to wear off-season, too.

Prada Basketball $975 See On Prada A Prada basketball may sound like a silly present, but how fun would it look on a bookshelf?

DANNIJOPRO NY Knicks Tie Dye Tee $118 See On Shopbop The Knicks fan on your list will wear this cool tie-dye tee religiously, even when they aren't playing.

Favorite Daughter The Go Sports Ringer Tee $58 See On Favorite Daughter And for the person who doesn’t know much about sports but still likes to join in on the fun? Look no further than this graphic tee from Favorite Daughter.

Lele Sadoughi Buffalo Bills Charlotte Headband $85 See On Lele Sadoughi This girly velvet headband will earn them major style points.

Junk Food Eagles Bling Crop Crew Sweatshirt $84 See On Revolve Ah, we all know a die-hard Eagles fan. Junk Food’s bling-y top is sure to be in heavy rotation over the next few months.

Mitchell & Ness MLB Los Angeles Dodgers Polka Dot Dad Hat $35 See On Urban Outfitters They needn’t be a baseball expert to rock this of-the-moment polka dot Dodgers hat. It’d be the perfect finishing touch to a casual tee and denim look.

The Wild Collective NFL Cardigan Sweater $168 See On Anthropologie Cozy and cute, this slouchy cardigan is primed for a tailgate.