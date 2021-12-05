Fact: Sparkles and the holidays go together like bread and butter. This season, you’ll want to go all out with your glitzy ensembles — regardless if your plans entail a fancy dinner party or night out on the town for New Year’s Eve. Luckily, there’s a sparkly holiday item available in every category— dresses, handbags, and shoes all included. Read: Shining bright like a diamond has never been easier.

For those new to the sparkle game, a mini handbag or chic flat is a great entry point. And what’s even better is that these shimmery accessories won’t be a one-time-only use purchase. If you’re eager to pull out all the stops this year, why not incorporate a few glitzy pieces into your holiday looks? A sequin frock and dazzling drop earrings are sure to make a bold statement.

And though gold and silver sequins will always be a go-to for the holidays, you can also play around with other exciting hues like pink, green, and blue. Note: If you’re feeling adventurous, you can nab a multi-color sequin dress or top. Ultimately, there’s no look that’s too over the top this month (think of yourself as a walking disco ball, in the best way possible).

Ahead, TZR rounded up 14 sparkly holiday items to get you ready for all of this season’s festivities. Get ready to end 2021 on a glitzy note.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.