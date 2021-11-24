Kendall Jenner & Irina Shayk’s Go-To Shoulder Bag Is 20% Off On Black Friday

‘Tis the season of sales and shopping for gifts. If you still need to purchase holiday presents or want to browse for yourself, now’s the time to check out all the deals. Start by skimming over Shopbop’s 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The promotion includes steep discounts on popular names such as Proenza Schouler, Aquazzura, and Victoria Beckham. If you’re an avid fan of celebrity-beloved brands, check out Kate Middleton-approved label GANNI. (Shopbop currently listed 100 items from the label for sale — and pieces are quickly selling out.)

Meanwhile, if you need to refresh your handbag collection, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk’s go-to accessories label BY FAR is offering 20% off on select styles. Shopbop’s shopping extravaganza starts today and runs until Monday, November 29. Customers will enjoy up to 50% off on select merchandise. In order to take advantage of the discounts, which runs between 15% to 30% off depending on the item, use the code HOLIDAY at check out.

The site has over 19,000 on-sale products for you to choose from, so you’ll want to clear a space in your closet for new clothes. If you don’t have time to peruse through every single item, worry not. TZR curated a list of 12 noteworthy pieces to purchase, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.