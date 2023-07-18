Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

How do busy New Yorkers get dressed? Ask the stylish sister duo Shelcy and Christy Joseph and you may just walk away with several practical and smart outfit ideas. In addition to juggling their day jobs in the Big Apple — Shelcy is a Popsugar fashion editor while Christy works in film — the two founded media platform NYCXCLOTHES in 2016, a hub for fashion and networking content. When they’re not busy creating stories for their website or throwing community-based events, the two are heading to their respective offices, lunch meetings, and parties. With so many different activities on the calendar, they need their go-to uniforms that can take them through the day without requiring an outfit change in between.

“In the summer, my failsafe combo is a skort and a tank (or a ribbed crop cardigan), finished with kitten heels for some comfortable elevation ... the look feels smart casual, and it signals that you put some effort into your look,” Shelcy tells TZR. She describes her style as casual with a touch of glam. “I’ve worn this outfit to run errands in the city, but I also take lunch meetings in it since there’s some leniency with dress codes in my industry,” she adds.

Her sister Christy also favors laid-back pieces that are both comfortable and well-suited to a busy day in Manhattan, like denim and tailored separates. “My go-to formula is often a pair of jeans, a tank, and a blazer,” she says. “Since I work in an office that has air conditioning, I get cold quite easily [and a blazer or long pants keeps me warm].” The creative adds that this combination is easygoing enough for all-day wear yet feels intentional, especially when you swap out a basic ribbed tank for a luxe Loewe piece or style said look with fun accessories like metallic kitten heels (a style her sibling seems to love, too).

No matter what the duo is doing next, whether it’s shooting content with a brand or hosting networking events, you can be sure they’ll have the right uniform for the occasion every time. Ahead, the sisters share the exact pieces you can shop in order to recreate their foolproof looks.

Shelcy

“I love the polished ease of this outfit, especially the way the silver heels add an electrifying visual element,” says Shelcy. “This look could also easily transition from day to night. I’d just swap the knit sweater for a corset top, for example.”

Christy

“My day-to-day style is pretty laid-back, so the [jeans, tank, and blazer] look has become my uniform,” says Christy. “[Though] if I’m on set as an art director or film assistant, I’ll usually go for trousers, an oversized hoodie, and sneakers because I’ll be on my feet all day. Ease is the idea here with these outfit combos.”