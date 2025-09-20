Fashion month has officially traversed from New York City to London and the street style scene is already abuzz. Yes, the fashions are plenty eventful, but it seems Londoners are really leaning into hair accessories this season. In fact, from headbands to scrunchies, everything is seemingly oversized.

You heard that right. Big, fat, larger-than-life hair accessories are absolutely everywhere, signaling a very dramatic fall season indeed. First there was the more obvious pieces, like bows that were rampant. Some guests attached them to ponytails, while some displayed them large and in charge at the hairline.

Some more nostalgic accessory moments came in the form of claw clips and scrunchies. The ‘90s essentials were displayed prominently outside of shows. The former were seen in tortoiseshell, fuzzy, and gold wired finishes, making them a full blown ubiquitous staple among London girls. The latter, scrunchies, is also coming in hot, as large fluffy hair ties were seen securing the hair styles of, well, just about everyone.

Ahead, see the giant accessories that were truly bringing the drama on the streets of London.

Scrunchies Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Puffed-up scrunchies, you know the ones you wore in grade school, were decorating the buns and ponytails of show-goers.

Kaxi Co. Chiffon Jumbo Scrunchie $18 See On Free People This chiffon scrunchie is an easy way to take your hair style to new heights in an instant.

Slip Multi Large Scrunchies $49 See On Slip These large hair ties can be worn alone or stacked for extra drama.

Claw Clips Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Another throwback accessory, the giant claw clip, jazzed up otherwise simplistic outfits, like this guest’s black suit.

Emi Jay Big Effing Clip $36 See On Emi Jay The tortoiseshell finish on this claw clip gives all the Rachel Green vibes.

Kitsch Eco-friendly Chain Claw Clip $11 See On Kitcsh Add some interest to your claw clip look with a cool chain effect.

Hair Bows Hanna Lassen/Getty Images The coquette look is still going strong — and is getting bigger by the moment as evidence by this guest’s doubled-up bow accessory.

Damson Madder Oversized Bow Clip £25 See On Damson Madder The red and burgundy stripes on this giant bow make it the perfect holiday hair piece.

Prada Velvet Bow Hair Clip $775 See On Prada Even Prada is jumping on the giant hair bow train.

Headbands Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Space-taking headbands are coming in hot for 2026. In addition to netted varieties, bows and jeweled embellishments were also seen on the style.

Jennifer Behr Bridal Voilette Headband $280 See On MyTheresa While at first glance this reads bridal, this headband can be worn with any fall ensemble.