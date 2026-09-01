Tennis and Ralph Lauren have always gone hand-in-hand. The iconic designer has been a longtime official outfitter and sunglass sponsor of US Open Tennis Championships, dressing Team USA each year since 2005, a partnership that was just extended to 2032. The label’s preppy pieces are also a go-to for audience members, including top fashion tastemakers at this weekend’s matches. On Sunday August 30, Ralph Lauren hosted a group of social media content creators at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the sporting event.

Naturally, each creator wore their best Polo ensemble for the occasion. Mandy Lee and Julia Mervis carried Lauren’s popular Polo ID bag, a crescent style that has been a hit for the brand since 2022, including its latest iterations that are perfect for everyday midseason dressing. Kate Bartlett slipped on a yellow and white-striped polo sweater with navy pants and derby shoes. Lilly Sisto donned the brand’s studded stretch corduroy flared pants with a gray tee, bright blue cable knit sweater, and the Polo Ply medium leather-trimmed cow-print calf hair tote. Sara Walker went for a slip dress moment, opting for sleek navy style, accented with a white sweater, yellow baseball hat, and the small Polo Play leather tote and crossbody.

As a tournament partner, Ralph Lauren just released its 2026 US Open x Polo Ralph Lauren collection. The tennis-inspired capsule of white, blue, and yellow shirts, shorts, jackets, and dresses can be found online and in the Center’s Louis Armstrong Stadium and Arthur Ashe Stadium boutiques. On September 5, guests at Arthur Ashe Stadium matches will receive an exclusive Pink Pony cap for the brands Pink Pony Day, which raises awareness for cancer research — plus, attendees who wear pink can be entered to visit the label’s suite as well. Lauren will also continue supporting his fund with the USTA Foundation, which brings tennis education and programs to youth in under-resourced communities.

The US Open doesn’t end until September 13, which means more Lauren-clad stars will attend the event in the coming weeks. Of course, all eyes will be on the brand when its Spring 2027 collection hits the runway just before New York Fashion Week. Clearly, there’s no time like the present to break out your best polo sweater or candy-colored shirt to join the festivities.

Ahead, see all the tastemakers that attended the Ralph Lauren Suite Night.

Julia Mervis

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Lilly Sisto

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Sara Walker

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Mandy Lee

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Kate Bartlett

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Laura Jung

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Julia Rabinowitsch