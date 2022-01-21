Ralph Lauren has been designing Team USA’s uniforms at the Olympics since 2008. The renowned brand was, once again, on board this year to create their looks for the competitive games held in Beijing. Back in Oct. 2021, the label gave fans a glimpse of the closing ceremony outfits and on Jan. 20, it dropped the opening ceremony attire. The Team USA Ralph Lauren uniforms for the 2022 Winter Olympics embodied a modern take on sportswear.

“Ralph Lauren has defined American style for over five decades, and we’re thrilled that Team USA will once again wear cutting-edge, sustainable, and iconic apparel at the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Sarah Hirshland, chief executive officer of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, in a press statement. In addition to Ralph Lauren, other labels who have designed pieces for previous Olympic games returned for the winter event as well. On Jan. 13, Kim Kardashian announced that her shape wear and loungewear label SKIMS was back with a 2022 Team USA collection.

The new Ralph Lauren campaign features athletes like figure skater Alysa Liu, ice hockey player Hilary Knit, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, bobsledder Aja Evans, and short track speed skater Maame Biney. They all posed in the Anorak jacket and leggings from the label while individually modeling other pieces from the collection like the Team USA logo beanie, gloves, and boots. As always with Ralph Lauren’s opening ceremony outfits, the collection came in patriotic hues of red, white, and blue.

Throughout the Ralph Lauren and Olympics partnership, the brand has garnered a reputation for creating one-of-a-kind clothing suited for winter games. Ralph Lauren’s new Intelligent Insulation — a temperature-responsive fabric that adapts to cooler temperatures by expanding and creating a layer of insulation — is one such example. Ralph Lauren partnered with textile innovation company Skyscrape on creating this weather-adaptable fabric for their Anorak jacket, pants, gloves, and boots.

“The development and introduction of Intelligent Insulation reimagines what is possible in the apparel landscape. For the first time, you can have a singular item that provides incredible versatility and style, for a variety of temperatures, changing the way we can holistically think about the makeup of a consumer’s closet,” said David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren, in a press statement. “As a longtime partner of Team USA, Ralph Lauren is proud to continually provide innovative and purposeful apparel to the world’s best athletes.”

You can support the upcoming games and your favorite athletes by wearing a head-to-toe Olympic-themed attire of your own. Ralph Lauren’s Anorak waterproof jacket, leggings, beanies, and other warm apparel are all available to shop, ahead.

