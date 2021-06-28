In July, the best athletes worldwide will gather in Toyko, Japan to compete in the highly-anticipated (and belated) 2020 Olympics. News about athletes’ uniforms and sportswear have slowly been released — designer Telfar Clemens recently announced he’s dressing athletes from Libera while Ralph Lauren will dress Team USA. Another major play in the game this year will be Kim Kardashian. In a series of Tweets and Instagrams shared on June 28, Kardashian announced her shapewear brand, SKIMS, will dress Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. To get even more specific, all 626 Team USA female athletes will wear SKIMS.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied,” wrote Kardashian in an Instagram post. Kardashian went on to detail why the collab meant so much to her: “When I received the call inviting SKIMS to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” she said.

The capsule collection, SKIMS for Team USA, includes a selection of undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for the athletes to wear while they attend the games. For those who aren’t top-tier athletes, but want to rock patriotic pieces from this drop, there’s good news. SKIMS will make limited-edition pieces for fans that’ll be available to purchase in mid-July. Kardashian offered glimpses of the pieces through a campaign shot by photographer Vanessa Beecroft. The images featured Team USA athletes Alex Morgan, Haley Anderson, Scout Bassett, Dalilah Muhammad, and A’ja Wilson modeling the comfy-meets-sporty collection.

From bike shorts embossed with Team USA to sports bras with American flag graphics, the athletic collection combined comfort with function. SKIMS for USA features a traditionally patriotic color palette of blue and white, but you’ll notice the loungewear brand’s signature neutral shades — heathered gray and soft nude — make an appearance throughout as well.

Courtesy of SKIMS

“We’re so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo,” said Kardashian in a press statement. “These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough. SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we’re excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message.”

The capsule collection will drop on skims.com in mid-July, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with shopping selections soon.