Contrary to what the scorching temps are implying, fall is indeed looming, and with it a shift in weather and routine. And, yes, the seasonal transition obviously impacts your wardrobe, making way for heavier layers, sleek boots, and cozy coats, but it also can (and should) impact your beauty routine. No one understands this more than Rachel Zoe, whose schedule becomes suddenly packed with back-to-school commitments, business meetings, and fashion month events and invites come September. For this reason, she needs a regimen that can keep up with both her busy days and the chillier environment.

Known for her effortless boho-chic aesthetic (hello, kaftans and sky-high platforms), The Zoe Report’s founder and editor-at-large takes a similar laid-back luxury approach to her signature beauty look. Soft beach waves, glowy, sun-kissed skin, a sultry smoky eye, and perfectly glossed lip are her go-tos no matter the time of year or change in weather. Luckily, she keeps a roster of top-notch products at the ready to keep the glam magic going throughout the pumpkin spice-filled months (which can result in wind chill and temp drops that can take their toll on skin and hair).

Ahead, Zoe reveals the products that keep her signature glam in tact no matter what. Take notes.

Skin Care

“Dr. Diamond’s Metacine line is incredible. I am obsessed with the whole regimen, specifically, the Instafacial Plasma and the Eyelift. I like to layer all of the products and my skin just feels amazing.

Yise Beauty Your Favorite Ex exfoliating pads and Like A Loss lip mask are a forever favorite.”

Hair

@rachelzoe

“Chris McMillan’s line is always a go-to. I love The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray for Frizz and The Major Hairspray. Because of my schedule, I am always having my hair heat-styled, so they both save me during the fall.”

Makeup

“I could not be more obsessed with Mary Phillips’ makeup brand, m.ph Beauty. The more I try, the more I love. All of the Overliner lip pencils are the perfect shades and the Le Skin Weightless Foundation is the perfect weight that you can build on.

Merit is another favorite of mine, especially The Bronze Balm and Clean Volume mascara.”

Nails & Body

@rachelzoe

“Essie’s Drip Drip is always my go-to for a neutral. It is the perfect pearly white shade, and is pretty much always what is on my nails.

U Beauty’s The SCULPT Arm Compound and The SUPER Body Hydrator are some of my favorite products for the fall when I start to get back into my routine.”