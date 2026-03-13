Slipping into a skirt in the winter always sounds appealing in theory. In reality, though, even with tights, the style rarely keeps you as warm as, say, a sturdy pair of jeans. Fortunately, you needn’t worry about that for much longer, as spring is nigh. And if there’s one silhouette worth adding to your rotation for the season ahead, it’s a prairie skirt — a style that’s been slowly but surely gaining momentum.

For those unfamiliar, a prairie skirt is typically a long, midi or maxi skirt defined by tiered ruffles, smocking, or lace detailing, explains Julie Parlade, a stylist at Free People. “It draws inspiration from 19th-century American frontier clothing, lending it a romantic, pastoral, and slightly bohemian feel,” she tells TZR. “Often made from light, natural fabrics like cotton, linen, or chambray, they sometimes feature small floral prints, gingham, or eyelet lace as well.”

With the finicky between-seasons weather, Parlade says a prairie skirt makes for an ideal transitional piece. “It offers more coverage for cooler spring days while the airy fabric remains comfortable as temperatures rise,” she says. As for styling the bottom, Parlade suggests a blazer or button-up. finished with boots or sandals. “For even more bareness, pairing full skirts with tiny tops is always an easy formula for modernizing this historic silhouette,” the expert adds.

Below, check out 10 of-the-moment prairie skirts.

Damson Madder Ava Ruffle Trim Midi Skirt $140 See On Nordstrom With its ruffle trim and gingham print, this midi skirt feels made for a low-key spring outing — think one spent catching up with friends over an Aperol spritz.

Free People Lily Lace Maxi Skirt $128 See On Free People Still in your boho era? If yes, this lace maxi skirt is sure to be right up your alley. Styling tip: Layer a thick belt over it for extra oomph.

Dôen Sebastiane Skirt $228 See On Dôen Made from crisp organic cotton poplin, this black skirt — featuring horizontal tiered pintucks and trimmed with scallop eyelet embroidery — is elegant yet casual.

Reformation Laney Skirt $178 See On Reformation Take styling cues from the outfit above and pair this delicate tiered skirt with a matching tube top for a Friday night out. (Just add kitten heels.)

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Poplin Pintuck Maxi Skirt $60 See On Quince Quince’s navy cotton poplin maxi skirt can be dressed up or down, depending on your mood.

Asos Reclaimed Vintage Western Prairie Skirt $75 See On Asos If you’re a sucker for vintage, this Western-inspired prairie skirt is a must. Style it with a white ribbed tank, a relaxed button-up, or anything in between.

Rails Alessa Skirt $228 See On Rails Punch up your spring wardrobe with this multicolor smocked-waist skirt. It’s practically begging to be packed for a tropical getaway.

Aritzia Damasque Skirt $128 See On Aritzia If your style leans sweet and feminine, a soft pink skirt like this Aritzia style won’t sit in the back of your closet for long.

Xirena Blue White Stripe Amore Skirt $365 See On Xirena Behold, another boho-style maxi skirt. Beyond its charming look, the elastic back waist will keep you comfortable all day long.