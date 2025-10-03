I’m famously guilty of misplacing my belongings — wallets, sunglasses, keys ... you name it, I’ve lost it at one point or another. I once even joked with my friend that I was going to super glue my card holder onto my hand. Or, for something less, uhh, permanent, perhaps I could start wearing my personal possessions around my neck? No, I didn’t come up with this idea — that would be luxury designers, who are introducing practical pendant necklaces adorned with everything from pouches to sunglass cases this Spring/Summer 2026 fashion month. No more chaotically searching for your everyday essentials at the bottom of your handbags.

The functional trend first took flight on the catwalks in New York last month, with many a fashion house doubling down on the look. Michael Kors, for starters, debuted brown, black, and snakeskin leather wallets attached to a matching leather rope, featuring a double knot for added flair. The accent varied in size, running the gamut from standard small wallets to large silhouettes. Coach, a longtime leader in leather goods, leaned into tiny pouches — some circular, others rectangular — rendered in the material, which were also worn around the neck. Sure, you can’t fit much in the brand’s iterations, but perhaps a house key or folded up $20 bill? The trend made its way down the catwalks at emerging label TWP’s show, too. One model rocked an oversized snakeskin wallet across her chest, while others had sunglasses hanging from their necklaces (a genius idea, no?).

(+) Michael Kors ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images (+) Coach Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Then, across the pond, Talia Byre showcased a brown leather eyewear case that could house both optical frames or sunglasses, connected to a coordinating strap. Meanwhile, in Milan, Emporio Armani tapped into the look by way of itty-bitty snakeskin purses, worn front and center as necklaces and across the body as a shoulder bag. And the trend is alive and well in Paris, too, with namesake designer Victoria Beckham presenting her approach to practical pendants — think plenty of eyewear holders. However, unlike Talia Byre’s version, which completely hid the shades, the label’s styles showed off the temples.

(+) TWP Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Talia Byre NOWFASHION/Shutterstock (+) Emporio Armani Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images INFO 1/3

So, if you, like me, are constantly misplacing things, consider this a very chic solution to the problem. Hopefully, this eventually becomes less of a trend and more of an everyday accessory — because why shouldn’t fashion be both practical and chic?