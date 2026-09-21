Dressing for work isn’t just about exuding professionalism; it can help us feel capable, grounded, and like our most authentic selves. While dress codes and practical demands shape everyone’s wardrobe, what you wear to work should also function as a mode of self-expression.

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the advent of athleisure and flexible working environments has undeniably altered standards of what’s considered appropriate. Even the fashion world has caught on, with labels like Saint Laurent and Miu Miu popularizing baggy suits and kitten heels, signifying a shift toward comfort over the typical stiff tailoring and stilettos.

“Things have changed with hybrid work,” says finance executive Rose Li. “Culturally, people are more comfortable bringing themselves to work, and that’s allowed me to express more of my personal style and be comfortable with not fitting a mold.”

The evolution of workwear likely also has to do with changing demographics — millennials and Gen Z are soon expected to make up more than two-thirds of the workforce, meaning that trends are increasingly dictated by social media. After all, the “office siren” aesthetic took off thanks to TikTok, while detailed influencer try-ons have the power to sway purchasing habits.

Proper work attire obviously varies between occupations, but luckily, we’ve done the groundwork of surveying stylish women from all walks of life. Ahead, hear from six professionals about what it means to curate a confidence-boosting work wardrobe.

Mia Calabrese, Realtor, 35

New York City

Working as a New York City realtor means being constantly on the go. Mia Calabrese, who’s been in the industry for several years now, has mastered the art of the chic yet comfortable outfit combo. But she admits dressing for her job initially involved some trial and error.

“It’s funny, I think TV has such an influence on how we dress,” the Summer House star tells The Zoe Report. “When I first started in real estate, I was like, ‘The real estate girls on TV wear these tight dresses and high heels.’ I remember I showed up to my training wearing this really fitted dress with a cute boot heel. I walked around the city like that for one day and said, ‘Well, this is not ever happening again.’”

Comfort, Calabrese adds, is key to staying focused on the job, which is why she tends to reach for a flowy blouse, a work-appropriate jean, or a sleek sneaker.

“Real estate is such a social job. It’s one of those careers where you have to be witty, you have to be on your toes, and you have to know so much about what you’re walking into before you even walk into it,” she explains. “I can’t have my clothes become a distraction.”

This means that anything tight or constricting is a deal breaker, while breathable, quality materials are a must. Calabrese also prefers to avoid the color white, as it’s prone to staining. She’s currently loving the Bermuda short trend, particularly when styled with a ballet flat. Loafers, of course, are another staple.

“I don't dress so conservatively that it takes away my personality, because that’s not who I am,” Calabrese says. “Some real estate agents go to work in suits every single day. That will just never be me, and no matter what profession I'm in, I always want to stay true to myself.”

Because Calabrese doesn’t spend much time in the office, she likes to keep everything she needs on her, especially in the event of an after-work dinner or drinks. One of her favorite handbags, a black woven tote, fits a water bottle, an extra pair of shoes, plus a piece of statement jewelry or two.

“After my last showing, I put my loafers or flats in my bag, then switch them out for a high heel, which I’ve done so many times on the streets of New York,” she says.

Rose Li, Finance Executive, 44

New York City

Rose Li

When Li first entered the workforce, she tended towards the conventional corporate uniform (think matching suits and heels). Now, with over 20 years of experience in finance, she takes a more experimental approach to getting dressed.

Li still loves a suit, but lately, she’s opted for mismatched pairings of blazers and trousers. “The qualities of an outfit that make me feel the most confident are actually to be a little bit different, and to include an element of surprise or unexpectedness,” she explains. This can also be achieved by playing with proportions, color, and texture, or incorporating accessories like scarves and brooches.

When planning her outfit for the day, Li always starts with practicality — she’s a New Yorker, after all. Checking the weather and her calendar help her determine what to wear. “If I have an external meeting, then I’m more dressed up, or if I have an event, sometimes I want to show up in heels. Having a little bit of height, I think, can give you confidence,” Li says.

Still, she doesn’t compromise on comfort. For commutes, Li prefers a low block or kitten heel and stores stilettos at the office. Living in the city also means dressing for humid temperatures, which is where trying out different fabrics comes in.

“Having a relaxed layering piece is really useful,” she says. “I have one blazer that’s silk, and another that’s made of a thin nylon, so they’re easy to take off and carry around when you’re on the subway, or you can put them in your bag.”

Comfort goes beyond a silhouette — it’s also about accentuating your favorite traits. “An outfit that feels like you will help you feel more confident and comfortable,” Li shares. “Showing people a bit of my creativity is a source of my confidence, but for different people, that can mean different things, like approachability or sharpness.”

Nyla Durdin, Merchant, 28

London

(+) @nyladurdin (+) Nyla Durdin INFO 1/2

Nyla Durdin graduated college in the midst of a pandemic, so dressing for the office involved a bit of a learning curve. The beauty merchandising professional, who recently relocated from New York City to London, eventually found that there’s no such thing as being too overdressed.

“It doesn't hurt to look good, because you feel good,” she says. “I don't think it's a diss when people are like, ‘What are you so dressed up for?’”

Her biggest tip for fellow young professionals is to make use of everything in your wardrobe. “All the pieces I own can be worn in and outside of the office, which I think is really important, because sometimes people can get really bogged down with what we've been told are work clothes,” she says.

For Durdin, it’s all in the styling: she likes to layer a sundress over a T-shirt or under a blazer, for example. “Buy a structured white button-down that you can wear to work, but then you can also wear it out to drinks by unbuttoning the top and adding a lacy bra underneath,” she suggests.

Her go-to outfit formula typically involves mixing new and vintage items, say a Sézane or Uniqlo trouser with a jacket or brooch passed down from her grandmother, who was once a buyer for Neiman Marcus. “I always say her closet should be in a museum,” Durdin adds.

Because not everyone has a stylish relative to borrow from, Durdin recommends sourcing unique pieces from thrift shops. But if you’d rather stick with a more classic uniform, a simple white tee, a pleated pant, and a cardigan make a great combination.

Since her job involves visiting stores, Durdin opts for an all-black outfit on those days. “We like to match the store associates, plus it automatically looks put together,” she says.

Neesha Dewa, Tech Project Manager, 29

Copenhagen

Just because Neesha Dewa works in IT doesn’t mean she dresses like a tech bro. “I think looking good allows me to do my job better, and a great outfit helps,” she says.

Living in Copenhagen, that typically means lots of layers, as wind is almost always in the forecast. For Dewa, style inspiration is everywhere that she looks — whether in a painting, a new song, or even a colorful piece of candy.

“I recently dressed like a lollipop,” she shares. “I liked the color combination, so I found a shirt in my dad's closet that was striped.”

Dewa’s experimentation often catches the eye of her co-workers, though taking a funky approach to dressing doesn’t prevent her from looking polished.

“I think it's about daring and trying something new and exploring. I would never go against etiquette at work,” she says. “At the same time, I can also come in with a big fashion statement, like a biker jacket, or I have this blue puffer that I love.”

Personally, she gets a kick out of people who might not understand her looks. “I’ve gotten the most comments from my older male colleagues, like, ‘Oh, you forgot that your jeans are stuck in your boots,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s on purpose, but thank you for noticing my outfit.’”

Professionalism, Dewa maintains, is all about your attitude: “It’s the way you behave, not the way you dress.” Although she likely wouldn’t wear a crop top or short shorts to the office, Dewa prefers to subvert expectations when it comes to dressing for work.

“For instance, I have really big hair if I brush it out, and recently I've started wearing my hair like that at the office, or maybe even showing a tiny part of your stomach is okay if you add on a blazer. I like to try and challenge stereotypes to see if I can make it work,” she says.

Dewa, who’s Sri Lankan, also enjoys playing with elements of her culture, such as the pottu, a decorative dot worn on the forehead, or wearing her hair in traditional braids.

Ashley Brissette, Ophthalmologist, 41

New York City

Dr. Ashley Brissette

Dr. Ashley Brissette has been an ophthalmologist for a decade, but she still relies on a trusty style trick she learned in medical school.

“I was always taught that you dress nicely to show respect for your patients,” she says.

While Dr. Brissette’s wardrobe varies depending on how her day looks — working in the operating room always involves scrubs, for example — when she’s seeing patients for appointments or surgical consultations, she can take more liberties with her style.

“I'd say my formula is a mix of being professional and wanting to show a lot of femininity, because I always think it's nice and fun to be embracing that in medicine,” Dr. Brissette shares. Pencil skirts, as well as ruffled or floral blouses, are her favorite ways to play this up.

Monochromatic outfits are another staple of hers, as they pair well with her white doctor’s coat. “I really like having access to the pocket in it, so I have all my gear and everything that I need,” she explains.

From going between exam rooms to commuting in New York City, Brissette is constantly on her feet, so comfortable footwear is key. A broken-in loafer, a chunky heel, and wedges are her go-to styles, and something she prefers to invest in over, say, a nice handbag.

As for jewelry, Brissette focuses on earrings and necklaces, as rings and bracelets get in the way when washing her hands. Still, she avoids anything overly flashy.

“Because I'm a doctor, I'm also a rule follower,” she says. “It’s a little bit of a balance because you obviously want to have your self-expression, but you also want to look appropriate for the setting. That’s where I'll add on a fun turquoise necklace, although I'm wearing a black shift dress or something.”

Mylla Rosario, Chef, 22

Kelowna, British Columbia

With a family background in hospitality, Mylla Rosario was well-prepared for her job as a private chef, though, as the native Brazilian says, “you never stop learning” in the culinary industry.

“For a while, I didn't invest in great shoes for the kitchen,” she explains. “At some point, my feet were always hurting.” This led her to purchase a pair that she now can’t live without: Birkenstock’s Tokio Super Grip clogs.

Rosario currently resides in Canada, where she recently left her restaurant job as a line cook to start her own business. The British Columbia-based chef obviously spends most of her time in the kitchen, but when she’s not busy meal prepping for clients or catering private gatherings, Rosario takes a modern approach to business casual.

“If I'm working on my computer, taking meetings — because I also have to plan so many things with clients and for events — I try to mix and match streetwear with office clothing, like blazers,” she says.

While working in a restaurant typically involves a set uniform, Rosario has greater freedom to experiment with her wardrobe now that she’s her own boss.

“I was always really into fashion, but in this industry, you usually can't express yourself in that way. Luckily, I came across a few brands that make really fun chef’s jackets,” she says.

Her favorites include a short-sleeved pink coat from Chef Works and a fitted, long-sleeved design with leopard print trim by Funky Chef. Rosario also says that jewelry — aside from rings, of course — is a great way to add some personality to one’s kitchen wardrobe. She loves a statement necklace or earrings, though playing with her hair and makeup is another way she likes to switch things up.

Since her locks always have to be “up and tidy,” Rosario favors a sleek clean-girl bun, but she’ll style her bangs in different ways, or use fun hair clips that complement her look. As for beauty, she says you can never go wrong with a colorful manicure or a classic cat-eye winged liner.