New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 truly served like a shot in the arm for me. Between the shows and the street style exposure, I had endless inspo for the upcoming months. Despite the fact that the runway styles were designed for warmer months, I’m finding myself curating my fall lineup around some of the overarching trends observed. One, in particular struck a cord with me: party skirts.

Yes, from sequins pencil silhouettes to dramatic tiered confections, statement skirts were everywhere, activating the creative gears in my head. The beauty of these over-the-top bottoms is that they literally do all the work, allowing for the rest of the outfit to be left minimal and simplistic.

Also, there are varying degrees of the party skirt concept. You can go big and opt for a voluminous, textured ball skirt and pair it with a basic white tee and ballet flats for your next fall outing. Or, if that feels a bit too maximalist, you can go with a sleek and simple skirt silhouette in an animal print, pairing it with your go-to cardigan or chunky sweater.

If you, like me, are ready attend the fall skirt party, shop my top picks below.

ALAÏA Asymmetric Ruffled Tiered Denim Skirt $2,600 See On Net-A-Porter Who says denim can’t be dramatic? ALAÏA is elevating the humble fabric for fall.

H&M Wrap Skort $25 See on H&M Mini skirts are the perfect essential for transitional dressing, especially when paired with other seasonal staples like cardigans or a classic white button-down.

Chloé Tiered Maxi Skirt $5,290 See on Chloé Lean into the boho trend with the brand responsible for its revival.

Ulla Johnson Therese Skirt $1,850 See on Ulla Johnson Give fall leather an upgrade with this fringed number from Ulla Johnson.

Dries Van Noten Printed Wool-Blend Midi Skirt $955 See on My Theresa Animal print is essentially a neutral come fall, and this cow print is living proof.

STAUD Supernova Skirt $695 See on STAUD This funky knit mini from STAUD will jazz up your basic white-tee in an instant.

Des Phemmes Floral Sequinned Pencil Skirt $975 See on Moda Operandi Sparkling midi skirts were all over the NYFW street style scene, and Des Phemmes’ sequin style is an easy entryway into the look.

Cult Gaia Ophile Skirt $1,698 See on Cult Gaia If you’re still mentally and emotionally on vacation, this rattan ball skirt will keep the vibes going all season long.

Collina Strada Burgundy Angelica Maxi Skirt $1,080 See on Ssense The beauty of this sheer masterpiece from Collina Strada is that it works perfectly with more casual essentials like tees and sneakers.

Zara Embroidered Fringed Wrap Skirt $149 See On Zara This fringed skirt doubles as a wrap sweater, so the outfit options are endless.