In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

Larsen Thompson may be a native Angelino, but the model, actor, and influencer is most at peace in the snow. “I don't know what it is, but I just get this childlike sense where I’m like, ‘I'm going to fall on the ground and make a snow angel,’” she tells me on a trip to Aspen with Fusalp last month, as we’re sitting by the fireplace at a lively party the heritage skiwear brand threw. Although she’s no stranger to the slopes — her family frequently visited winter hotspot Mammoth Lakes, California — the town is something she’s always wanted to cross off her bucket list. And Thompson most certainly got the full A-lister experience: flying down the black diamonds, dining at the Caribou Club, checking out the booming shopping scene, and catching some zzz’s at Hotel Jerome.

Of course, when you’re used to strolling around balmy LA in lightweight jackets and breezy dresses, packing for a winter getaway is quite the sartorial pivot. However, Thompson pulled off the task with aplomb. “I wanted to be very warm, but at the same time have an edge and bring fashion to Aspen,” she says, explaining how she prepped her looks for the trip. It also didn’t hurt she was there with Fusalp, a leader in the skiwear scene thanks to its chic, high-quality designs. One game-changing style she wore on the mountains? The French label’s Marie ski suit. As it turns out, it was the model’s first time wearing the one-piece silhouette and, well, let’s just say she’s a fan. “Whoa, to feel this glamorous going down the mountain is something new for me,” she says. “I'll never go back to a two-piece — mark my words.”

Ahead, take a closer look at Thompson’s mountain-chic Aspen outfits, as well as an assortment of cute winter looks to shop for yourself.

City Sightseeing

Courtesy Of Larsen Thompson

“This look was for a day exploring around downtown Aspen. We walked, shopped, and went to a bakery. I chose this outfit to look fashionable yet stay warm throughout the day. I have a turtleneck on for warmth and then a long coat, which is one of my favorite pieces to throw on right now. And then I went with some cuffed jeans and snow boots to keep it casual. I wanted my accessories to be what dressed up the look, so I went for a beanie with some high-fashion flare to it and sunglasses.”

Queen Of The Slopes

Courtesy Of Larsen Thompson

“This was my first time wearing a ski suit, and I definitely felt prettier than ever skiing. I'm like, ‘Why is this creating curves in areas I didn't know were there?’ I wanted to wear a ski suit for the first time because I see all these pictures [of people wearing them], and I think they look so cool coming down the mountain.”

Hit The Town

Courtesy Of Larsen Thompson

“This was my night out look in Aspen, where we went from dinner to the dance floor. I wanted to wear something that was fitted, flattering, but also kept me warm, like this thermal black bodysuit. Accessories can really elevate an outfit, so I added these sherpa stockings over my snow boots for a more high-fashion look.”

Dinner Bound

Courtesy Of Larsen Thompson

“[For shopping and dinner], I wore this black trench and blue denim. Then, I added a pop of color with the sweater. And I also love wearing baseball hats lately; it just gives that street style look to any outfit. I guess you'd call this pretty chic to go around the mountain town.”