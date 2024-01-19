Founded in 1951 in the heart of the French Alps, Fusalp is by no means new to the skiwear scene. However, as of late, the storied brand has been making major moves. Those punchy, print-happy puffer jackets you’re seeing all over Instagram? Yep, they’re part of its latest partnership with Pucci. It also opened its first flagship store in Paris last Sept., solidifying itself as a leader in fashion-forward snow-proof looks. As if that wasn’t enough to win over the style crowd, on Jan. 18, Fusalp teamed up with Swarovski on its most dazzling collection yet. Combining Fusalp’s cutting-edge fabrics with Swarovski’s unrivaled craftsmanship, the 10-piece capsule is both practical and glamorous. In other words, if you’ve ever dreamed about gliding down the mountains dripping in crystals, it looks like you’re in luck.

Fusalp’s creative director, Mathilde Lacoste, who took the reins in 2015, is responsible for the storied brand’s latest venture. “The Fusalp silhouette has consistently celebrated the female form through its signature, graphic cuts,” she shared in the press release. “This season, we aimed to push the boundaries of ultra-femininity, and Swarovski emerged as the perfect partner with its unmatched heritage.”

Rendered in either python print or a solid black hue, the lineup, priced from $270 to $7,400, consists of two ski suits, three jackets, one pair of pants, two base layers, and two hats. The hero piece in the collection is the Maria ski suit, which pays tribute to Fusalp's first competition uniform from the ‘66 Alpine Ski World Championships. The tailored suit is made from stretchable, windproof, and water-repellent Schoeller softshell material, perfect for a snowy winter excursion. Another fun tidbit of info: The style is covered with 380 Swarovski crystals, which took over 20 hours to hand-embellish.

Underneath one of the toppers from the product offerings, adorn yourself with super warm thermal layering pieces. And your ski-day outfit isn’t complete without one of the shimmering hats. The collection includes a beanie and bucket hat bedazzled with – you guessed it — crystals.

Courtesy Of Fusalp

Even if you’ve never stepped foot on the slopes, these lavish pieces can easily be styled for a spontaneous day wandering the city. With that said, shop a selection of TZR’s favorite pieces from the collection. And don’t wait too long to make your purchase because chances are, the looks will go fast — how could they not?