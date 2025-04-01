Spring has sprung, baby. No more trekking through the snow. No more cranking up the heat in your car. And definitely no more piling on multiple layers to stay warm. With the notoriously balmy, breezy weather in April, it’s time to leave the house and be around good ‘ol Mother Nature again (it’s also Earth Month, BTW). Show of hands — who is already filling their calendar up with outdoorsy activities? If you’re nodding your head yes, you’ll need some sporty yet cute looks to see you through the adventure.

Avid hikers are likely itching to get back on the trails this month. And though it may finally be warm outside, there are also plenty of rainy days in April, which is why it’s a smart move to opt for durable footwear that’s suitable for wet surfaces. From there, give the getup some character with a printed long-sleeve top and stretchy leggings (bonus points if they are rendered in a cheery shade). On the other hand, if your preferred outdoorsy activity is hitting some balls on the tennis courts, slip into an athletic pleated skirt. Paired with a striped top, the bottoms will be apt for whatever is in store later in the day.

Scroll ahead to check out five outdoorsy outfits to recreate this April — and all of spring for that matter.

Color Play

Even if you only have time for a morning stroll around the park before a busy day of running errands, why not make it a stylish walk? An ultra-bright look from head to toe is sure to please. You’ll also look cute should you be tempted to stop for a quick coffee.

Print Perfect

For some, there’s nothing quite as exhilarating as zooming around on an ATV or scooter. If you’re planning on stopping for a picture along the way, go for a fun printed top and trendy bloomers mash-up. A helmet is non-negotiable, too (safety first!).

One & Done

If hitting the trails isn’t your thing, get some vitamin D by bopping around your city. A one-piece workout look and baseball cap is a comfortable and fashion-forward option for the outing, especially if you’ll be grabbing a drink or bite to eat outside. Finish off with a pair of trusty sneakers that you know won’t give you blisters.

Trail Ready

This month, return to your go-to hiking route, or why not explore some areas you haven’t been to yet? Either way, a day walking around outdoors calls for a functional look, such as a long-sleeve top (if it’s a bit chilly) and easy-to-move-in leggings. Round out the outfit with sporty shades, and you’re good to go.

Queen Of The Courts

Would you rather be surrounded by tennis rackets instead of trees? If yes, off to the courts you go. Don’t pass up the opportunity to look chic for the occasion. Of course, a sporty tennis skirt is a must, as is a preppy striped top and white kicks.