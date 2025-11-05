After a year of, what felt like, non-stop designer musical chairs from major fashion houses like Chanel, Loewe, Dior, Bottega Veneta — more changes are now underway. On November 5, Balmain announced that their beloved creative director Olivier Rousteing will be stepping down after a transformative 14-years at the helm of the French luxury label. Following the breaking news, Rousteing took to Instagram to offer up a few words about the decision: “Like every story, this one also has an ending,” he said.

In 2011, the then 24-year-old made history in more ways than one. Rousteing broke barriers as the first Black creative director both in Balmain’s history and at a major European house in the new millennium. He was also notably the youngest creative director since Yves Saint Laurent — a bet that ended up paying off in a big way. Rousteing’s age was, arguably, one of the things that defined the successful era at Balmain. He offered up a fresh perspective, modernizing it for younger audiences, and ushering the brand into a new digital age.

One of his most memorable moments early on was when he coined the phrase “The Balmain Army” — a non-literal term to define the military-inspired direction of the brand and the people it was meant to appeal to. It-girls like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Cara Delevignge were all part of the figurative “Balmain Army.” In a 10-year anniversary statement Rousteing described it as “a way to best describe our distinct, diverse, rebellious and empowered force of followers.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Models pose with Olivier Rousteing backstage at the Balmain x H&M launch in 2015. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Over the years, the creative director was responsible for countless high-profile celebrity red carpet moments, including with Beyoncé, Cher, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Demi Moore, and beyond. Everything from movie premieres to the MET Gala — Rousteing’s tenure at Balmain will forever go down in history as one of the most groundbreaking of our time.

(+) Zendaya at the 2021 premiere of Dune wearing custom Balmain. Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Elle Fanning at the 2024 Met Gala dressed in custom Balmain. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Beyoncé attending the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in 2024 wearing Balmain. Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The creative director did not announce where he will be going next but gave a subtle nod to the future in his Instagram caption. “I arrived at 24 with my eyes wide open and the determination to persevere, always. Today, I leave the House of Balmain with my eyes still wide open — open to the future and to the beautiful adventures ahead, adventures in which all of you will have a place.” We will be anxiously awaiting to see where Rousteing takes his talents next — but we know he’ll do something great.