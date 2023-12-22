Sitting at your desk for eight-plus hours can be downright uncomfortable. And when you decide to wear your stiff, too-tight trousers into the office for an important in-person meeting? Ooof, that’s a going to be a long day. Here's the good thing, though — there are plenty of other polished, feel-good workwear looks to pick from. Enter: soft pants. Made from fabrics like satin, cotton, and velvet, the bottoms rival the coziness of your at-home loungewear but still can look polished enough for a work setting.

DONNI is one brand doubling down on comfy-yet-elevated bottoms this season. The label recently restocked its cult-favorite The Rib Kick Flare, which is crafted from a ribbed fabric and comes in a bevy of colors. On a similar note, High Sport — an up-and-coming brand founded by The Row alum Alissa Zachary — has garnered an avid fan club thanks to its stretch-cotton pants. Case in point: Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Julianne Moore have recently co-signed the easy-to-move-in bottoms.

Still, don’t immediately throw the idea of a funky 9-to-5 pant out the window, especially if your office environment is on the chill side. A go-to for colorful, bold designs, Christopher John Rogers recently dropped its Wheatpaste Elastic Waist Wide-Leg Trousers. These satin, print-heavy babies aren’t stuffy in the slightest but are still likely apropos for your company’s dress code.

Below, you’ll find a more in-depth roundup of soft pants for the office. Once you welcome these styles into your wardrobe, there’s a good chance you’ll be waving goodbye to your non-stretchy suiting bottoms until further notice.