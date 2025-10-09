One thing to know about the fashion industry: There’s always something happening. Even with fashion month coming to a close (meaning, no more runway action until next February), there’s plenty on the docket for the rest of October. In fact, it seems like every cool-girl brand chose the next few weeks to launch a collaboration or new collection, making October’s fashion news cycle one to keep close tabs on.

This is where we come into the picture. There’s no need to scour the internet to stay up to date on the fashion front — we did all the legwork for you (it’s our job, after all). We’ll start with arguably the buzziest news: Gap and Sandy Liang’s collaboration. The heritage mall retailer knows how to pick a sought-after label to partner with, and its latest choice has already set the internet abuzz. And it’s no wonder why: Style enthusiasts can get their hands on Liang’s girly confections for a fraction of the price (the collection ranges from $15 to $268). Another partnership to have on your radar? Marc Jacobs & A.P.C.’s new line. The brands linked up to create a collection of preppy chilly-weather looks, such as varsity jackets and leather bags.

And there’s plenty more to come this month — scroll ahead to find all of October’s best fashion news.

Marc Jacobs & A.P.C. Collaborate

Courtesy Of Marc Jacobs

On Oct. 2, Marc Jacobs and A.P.C. debuted a fall 2025 collaboration, rooted in friendship — Jacobs and Jean Touitou, the brainchild of A.P.C., have been pals since the 1990s. Reimagining collegiate style, the collection has no shortage of autumn must-haves, including a varsity jacket, dual-branded jerseys, and accessories like Marc Jacobs’ signature Tote Bag. The line also features subtle nods to the respective labels, such as orange accents referencing Jacobs’ 1980s Paris “Carte Orange” transit pass and Touitou’s Sorbonne student card. Shop the collection at Marc Jacobs boutiques, A.P.C. stores, both labels’ sites, as well as Saks Fifth Avenue online and in select stores.

Gap & Sandy Liang Join Forces

Courtesy Of Gap

Gap’s latest brand partnership might just be its most popular to date. On Oct. 10, the retailer is releasing a collection with fashion girl-favorite designer Sandy Liang. Together, they reinvigorated Gap’s iconic silhouettes (think plenty of denim) with the New York-based brand’s signature sweet details (bows, obviously). The collection was inspired by Liang’s childhood memories of Gap and brought to life with a short film, “Sandy’s Dream Closet,” courtesy of visual artist Annie Choi. “Growing up, Gap was the pinnacle of fashion. It’s incredible that I get to co-create with such an iconic brand that I treasured so much as a child, yet is still so relevant today,” Liang shared in a press release. Act fast, because this one is sure to sell out in minutes.

Anita Berisha & Blake Evin Launch Jewelry

Fashion and lifestyle content creator Blake Evin and jewelry designer Anita Berisha worked together on a three-piece capsule collection, sold at At Present. Each natural onyx bauble has a story behind it. The fringe Blair earrings, for instance, were inspired by fictional Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf. Meanwhile, the chunky Aliza collar was dedicated to Evin’s sister. Last but not least, the dangly Jane earrings are a homage to the late style icon Jane Birkin.

STAUD Teams Up With Varsity Blues

This month, get your vintage fix at STAUD, which teamed up with Los Angeles-based second-hand boutique Varsity Blues. From Oct. 4 to Oct. 31, check out the limited-time pop-up at STAUD’s Melrose Place store. Selected by founder Sarah Staudinger, the assortment has vintage tees, sweatshirts, and accessories on offer, styled alongside the brand’s new denim and fan-favorite Tommy bags.

NAGHEDI Debuts Its Statement Satin Collection

For the first time ever, accessories brand NAGHEDI is using satin for its cult-favorite handbags and shoes. Enter the Statement Satin collection, which launched on Oct. 9. Coming in a variety of jewel tones, the handwoven satin is available in its Gala medium clutch (which is new to the brand), St. Barths tote, satin slide, kitten heel, and Mary Janes.

Alexa Leigh & Chelsea Parke Release A Jewelry Line

Courtesy Of Parke

On October 10, namesake jewelry designer Alexa Leigh and Chelsea Parke, founder of the denim brand Parke, will unveil a jewelry capsule. Ranging from $175 to $395 and crafted from lab-grown gemstones, the collection features four unique designs: The Linea Love Drop Earring, Linea Emerald Drip Earring, Heart Pinky Ring, and Green Leather Necklace. Note: All earrings can be purchased as a pair or individually, while pinky rings are true to size and available in 2.25 to 3.

Zara Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

Courtesy Of Zara

Everyone wish Zara a happy 50th anniversary. To celebrate the milestone, the brand tapped 50 renowned creatives across the fashion and beauty industries. A few trailblazers involved in the project? Models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, makeup artist Pat McGrath, fashion designer Anna Sui, and pop star Rosalia. Along with the campaign, Zara dropped a collection of clothing, accessories, and furniture, with design help from the aforementioned names. All proceeds from the products will go towards Women’s Earth Alliance, a non-profit empowering women’s leadership to protect the environment.