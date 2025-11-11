Stores are packed with people. Inboxes are flooded with retail promotions and gift ideas. Starbucks released its gingerbreak drinks. Ready or not, the holidays are, well, basically here. Yes, this month typically marks the unofficial kickoff to the season, and brands seem more than ready to get the celebrations underway. In fact, the November fashion news cycle is rife with holiday campaigns, pop-ups, and collaborations perfect for gifting to your loved ones.

On the campaign front, fashion houses such as Prada and Burberry have rolled out their festive ads, both of which are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. The former’s features models like Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, while the latter’s is fronted by Maya Hawke, Damson Idris, and more stars. Meanwhile, as far as collaborations go, Carolina Herrera and Miron Crosby co-designed two Western-inspired boots. For a more wallet-friendly partnership, mark the H&M and Perfect Moment launch date on your calendar — the 28-piece après ski collection will be available to shop on December 2, just in time for cold-weather trips.

Without further ado, scroll below to stay up-to-date on all the November fashion news. This month is notoriously a busy one, so be sure to check back here for more industry updates.

Burberry Drops Its Festive 2025 Campaign

Courtesy Of Burberry

Burberry is in full holiday mode, having launched its festive campaign 2025 on November 4. Fronted by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Jennifer Saunders, the imagery is set against a backdrop of a London townhouse, with the aforementioned models donning Burberry’s signature plaid looks, as well as more winter-ready ready-to-wear pieces. And that’s not all the luxury label is up to this holiday season. Burberry opened a pop-up at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship on November 6, featuring a space modeled after a British cottage with a curated selection of holiday gifts.

Antonela Roccuzzo Has A Closet Sale With Vestiaire Collective

Courtesy Of Vestiaire Collective

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of soccer star Lionel Messi, has a wardrobe bursting at the seams with designer looks, some of which can now be yours. The Argentine entrepreneur and style muse teamed up with luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective for a closet sale. Available to shop now, Roccuzzo pulled 150 designer pieces from her homes in Barcelona and Miami, including looks from Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Versace, to auction off in support of Estudiar es Mejor, an education non-profit in Argentina.

Carolina Herrera & Miron Crosby Launch A Collection

Luxury cowboy boot brand Miron Crosby linked up with fashion house Carolina Herrera to launch two limited-edition, hand-crafted boots. Splashed with tulip motifs that debuted at Carolina Herrera’s Fall/Winter 2025 show, the designs include a short metallic gold boot and a tall black quilted pair. Not to mention, the collaboration also boasts a chambray blouse, marking Miron Crosby’s first foray into ready-to-wear. Giddy up.

Prada Releases Its Holiday 2025 Campaign

Courtesy Of Prada

Prada unveiled its holiday 2025 campaign, featuring a star-studded roster of celebrities, including Maya Hawke, Damson Idris, Louis Partridge, Letitia Wright, and Li Xian. Filmed and photographed by Glen Luchford, the ad shows the group embarking on a snowy winter trip in vintage automobiles — while decked out in the luxury label’s newest designs, of course.

Net-a-Porter & Rabanne Team Up For An Exclusive Party Capsule

Courtesy Of Net-a-Porter

The holiday season is nigh, and fortunately, the Net-a-Porter and Rabanne party capsule has everything for your special occasion dressing needs. Fusing Rabanne’s unparalleled craftsmanship with retro glamour, the collection features a range of shimmering pieces, from pink chainmail miniskirts and halter-neck tops to citrus green and gold mini dresses. Arrive in one of these festive designs at your upcoming holiday fête, and you’re bound to end up on the best-dressed list.

H&M Taps Perfect Moment For Its Latest Brand Partnership

Courtesy Of H&M

The slopes are destined to be more stylish than ever this season, thanks to the upcoming H&M and Perfect Moment collaboration. Launching in select stores and on H&M’s website on December 2, the collection includes down-filled outerwear, bold knitwear, and winter-ready accessories. The color palette, meanwhile, reflects Perfect Moment’s signature use of black, white, and silver, while also introducing pops of burgundy and icy blue. “We’ve loved translating our distinct brand DNA into a perfect après ski capsule for H&M,” Anne Gottschalk, the creative director and founder of Perfect Moment, said in a press release.

Larroudé Debuts Totes

Courtesy Of Larroudé

On November 3, beloved footwear brand Larroudé entered the handbag scene, debuting a small assortment of statement totes. To bring the carryalls to life, Larroudé partnered with Brazilian sailing brand Alca, which specializes in high-performance textiles. Together, they released totes in black denim, leopard print, nautical stripes, and more designs — all of which are adorned with of-the-moment bag charms.