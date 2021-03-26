Katie Holmes' Favorite Denim Brand Is 50 Percent Off At Nordstrom's Spring Sale

It's the best time of the year. The sun sets later, it’s finally sandals season, and new shopping deals (to help you get dressed for the season) are just around the corner. On the topic of deals: Nordstrom’s major spring sale has officially started, just in time for you to embrace the beauty that is all of the spring 2021 trends. Whether you’re looking for breezy day dresses or garden-inspired tops for your socially-distanced outdoor gathering, there’s something for everyone — especially when the sale offers over 18,000 items. Markdowns go up to 50 percent, so you know you’ll find some discounted hidden gems.

Need a new pair of earrings to obsess over? It’s going to be hard to pick a favorite between a pair of Madewell hoops and a statement pair from Kendra Scott. If your favorite pair of mules seem like they’ve seen better days — have no fear, the sale section boasts a plethora of options like a snakeskin pair from Steve Madden or a neutral-toned mule from Sam Edelman. Whatever you’re looking for to spice up your closet, you’re bound to find it. Plus, for those who take inspo from celebs, Katie Holmes’ Rag & Bone High-Rise Maya jeans are still available to shop for $153 (the original price was $255).

Nordstrom’s sale is going on until Monday, April 5 but you might want to take advantage of the markdowns before it ends because the best pieces go fast. To help you speed shop, ahead are TZR’s top 15 picks from the sale. Whether you're looking for a new pair of shorts, a dainty blouse for the warmer days ahead, or just a classic pair of sunglasses, this sale has all the items on your wishlist.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.