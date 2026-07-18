Although we’re in the height of summer, it’s never too early to start thinking about your fall wardrobe. Most autumn collections aren’t out yet, but don’t fret — Nordstrom's 2026 Anniversary Sale has officially begun, and this year's is packed with plenty of must-have fall pieces. Until August 9, there's no shortage of discounts and deals to be found, particularly on core styles and designer finds that rarely go on sale.

The retailer's 2026 sale includes plenty of versatile selects that can be easily integrated into your wardrobe, or provide a fashionable upgrade if you've just done a major summer closet purge. There are plush sweaters, polished coats, and cool-girl jackets, as well as classic denim, blouses, and separates that you can mix and match from day to night. And if you want to wear your future fall finds right now, we won’t judge — especially if that find is a soft Staud crossbody, celebrity-approved Franco Sarto flats, or a sleek set of Jenny Bird earrings.

Of course, there are thousands of pieces to discover in Nordstrom's sale, whether you’re shopping online or in-store — but we looked high and low to find the essentials you can wear and cherish this season, next season, and every season after that. Plus, they're all organized by price to fit any budget. Below, check out the best fashion, shoes, and accessories from this year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Under $1,000

Under $500

Under $300

Under $100

Under $50