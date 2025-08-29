Now more than ever, engaged couples are throwing weddings on their own terms, forgoing many age-old traditions. Hosting intimate ceremonies after saying “I do” at the courthouse has become commonplace, as has opting out of bridal parties altogether. And not only are some brides-to-be also stepping away from classic white gowns (soft pastels are on the rise, if you haven’t heard), but many non-diamond engagement ring trends are also taking off in 2025.

According to namesake jewelry designer Rachel Boston, there’s a growing appreciation for sapphires, emeralds, and rubies, as they offer individuality and symbolism. “Others are drawn to the idea of rarity: a gemstone that feels one-of-a-kind, or even something antique that carries a history,” she tells TZR. Meanwhile, some are going the non-diamond route for sustainability purposes. “Couples are looking for rings that align with their values, whether that means an antique stone, a responsibly-sourced sapphire, or recycled gold,” Boston adds.

Jesse Marlo Lazowski, founder of Marlo Laz, brings up another recent development: Lab-grown diamonds have impacted the jewelry industry, and in turn, the engagement ring scene. “Now, since lab-grown prices have made stones more accessible in pricing to a wider audience, diamonds feel way less rare and thus less desirable,” he theorizes as to why some are skipping diamond rings.

Should a non-diamond engagement ring align with your personal style, find five trends you’ll see everywhere in the coming months (if you haven’t already).

Emerald

The experts have spoken: Emerald engagement rings are one of the most-requested non-diamond looks right now. “Green emeralds are a popular option among our clients, such as a pear-shaped emerald set in our helix or wave settings,” says namesake jewelry designer Grace Lee. Eponymous jewelry designer Leto Lama echoes her, adding that she’s seen brides moving toward colorful stones, one of which is the rich green look. “Emeralds with diamond accents in antique-inspired settings have that romantic, vintage charm people love.” The sparkler is sure to pop against the rest of your gold or diamond rings.

Gold Bands

No stone, no problem. Boston says brides-to-be are choosing substantial gold bands sans diamond. “These rings make a statement through their sculptural form, like our knife edges, or a wide, weighty silhouette rather than sparkle or color,” she explains. “They feel bold, modern, and very wearable, blurring the lines between engagement ring and an everyday design piece.”

Pink Stones

While diamonds have long been used to signify a bond between two people, there are other types of sparklers that represent that same sentiment — like pink stones. “Rose quartz, pink tourmaline, and kunzite carry the energy of unconditional love,” explains Gabi Torres, Sanamama’s founder and designer.

Meanwhile, Annie Chen, SVP of merchandising and design at Brilliant Earth, believes specific gemstone colors, including pink, evoke happy moments. “We're seeing so many couples choose gemstones that connect to their story; maybe that’s a pink morganite because it matches the sunset from their first date,” she explains. “These colored gemstones let couples infuse their ring with memories and meaning in a really intentional way.”

Pearls

“I’m pleasantly surprised when a couple requests a pearl engagement ring,” explains namesake jewelry designer Camille Beinhorn. “I think pearls make for very elegant and unexpected engagement rings, and are more durable than you might imagine. Pearls are obviously very traditional in jewelry, but in the context of an engagement ring, they feel unconventional and cool.” Some options on the market boast tiny diamonds around the pearl, should that pique your interest.

Sapphires

Shifting personal preferences are inspiring many brides to go with gemstones instead of a diamond, says Daniela Tarantino, VP of merchandising at Blue Nile, who is noticing a demand for sapphires, in particular. “A gemstone ring isn’t 'nontraditional' — it’s elegant, polished, and personal,” she explains. Meanwhile, Boston wants to clear up a common misconception about sapphire rings: Contrary to popular belief, these stones aren’t just blue. “We’re being asked more and more for peach, teal, and green sapphires,” she notes. “They offer durability, but with a color story that feels fresh and deeply personal.”

And they aren’t the only brands receiving inquiries for sapphire rings. Alder Fine Jewellery’s clients, too, are quite fond of the look right now. “One standout for 2025 is our Lunar Ring, a floating solid-gold design featuring a Ceylon sapphire, which perfectly captures the move toward oversized, statement-making color,” founders Shani Alder and Mikela Alder tell TZR.