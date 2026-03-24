The creative director musical chairs never ends. On Tuesday, Nicolas Di Felice announced that he’s bidding farewell to Courrèges after serving as its artistic director for five years. Known for fusing ‘60s space-age designs with modern minimalism, the Belgian designer helped the Paris-based label find its footing again during his tenure.

“Under his direction, the house experienced a true renaissance, acclaimed by the critics, and established itself as a distinctive voice in the contemporary fashion landscape. Nicolas reinterpreted its iconic codes and created a true dialogue with a new generation,” an official statement from the house read. “Courrèges is grateful for his unique contribution and extends its best wishes for his future projects,” the luxury label added.

Joining Courrèges at the height of the pandemic, Di Felice reimagined the brand through a rave- and club culture–infused lens (the designer himself was known for hosting late-night parties). He introduced vinyl jackets and matching miniskirts adorned with the space-age AC logo, a nod to founder André Courrèges — perhaps you’ve seen the set on Dua Lipa, who has a longstanding relationship with the brand and Di Felice. Body-conscious cuts, innovative fabrics, and edgy takes on archival designs defined his tenure as well. Di Felice, meanwhile, debuted beloved accessories like the Hobo and Holy handbags.

Virgil CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the [Artemis] group and especially to François Pinault and François-Henri Pinault for their trust,” Di Felice shared in a statement, adding that he’s leaving to “focus on personal projects.” However, the rumor mill is already swirling, with speculation that Di Felice may be headed to Alaïa, where he would succeed Pieter Mulier, who has since taken the reins at Versace.

Prior to his stint at Courrèges, Di Felice — a graduate of La Cambre in Brussels — collaborated closely with Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga, as well as Raf Simons at Christian Dior, honing his craft behind the scenes at some of fashion’s biggest houses.

Apparently, Di Felice’s successor will be announced next week — stay tuned.