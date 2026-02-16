When it comes to New York Fashion Week, Rachel Zoe is a true pro. With decades of experience as a fashion stylist and expert, the entrepreneur has countless seasons of New York show-hopping under her belt, so she has definitely seen it all. But, even now, she still is impacted and wowed by the creativity and style spectacle that comes from a well-planned presentation. In fact, all the major happenings from New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 season are still fresh in Zoe’s mind.

“It was very hard to pick [favorites], it was quite a week,” said Zoe of the jam-packed style marathon that raged on despite the icy temps.

There was Marc Jacobs, who unofficially kicked off the week a bit early (as usual), showcasing a more pared-back, sleek ‘90s-inspired collection that delivered understated glam. Speaking of understated, Veronica Leoni continued to reveal her sensual vision for Calvin Klein, creating an ultra-streamlined offering, which drew the ultimate A-list crowd. Steering things in a more dramatic direction was Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera, who leaned into the ultra-feminine, bold-yet-classic Old Hollywood glamour that has become synonymous with the heritage brand.

Ahead, Rachel Zoe reveals the five major moments from New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2026 that still live rent-free in her head.

Marc Jacobs

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

“Only Marc Jacobs can open NYFW in the most subtle but extraordinary way. Nothing screams fashion week like this collection.”

Carolina Herrera

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

“Wes Gordon has done it again. The entire collection is incredibly chic, embracing modern femininity in a way that is very true to the New York woman and beyond. One of my favorites was the strapless midi with metallic crystals — the perfect amount of sparkle.”

Michael Kors

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

“Michael Kors shut down NYFW with the most epic collection at The Opera House in Lincoln Center for the 45th Anniversary Show, and what a New York moment that was. Every piece is true glamour in black, white, and red tones.”

Calvin Klein

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

“Calvin Klein brought NYC cool back to the runways. I couldn’t be more obsessed with Dakota Johnson and Lily Collins [wearing the brand] — and what could be cooler than the hottest couple Grace Van Patten and Jackson White in denim head to toe? The whole collection is what Calvin has been known for: clean, crisp lines, and super luxury.”

Khaite

Courtesy of Khaite

“The obsession with Khaite continues, from the styling to the looks. The absolute luxury of this collection combines French elegance with New York cool and is styled by one of my favorites, Vanessa Traina.”