There’s many things one can say Rachel Zoe is synonymous with — the bohemian-meets-Hollywood aesthetic, archival vintage, statement accessories, the list goes on. That said, throughout her inaugural season on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (thus far), another through line has emerged: oversized white faux fur coats. From her confessional looks to casual dinners with the cast, Zoe has been seen in all manner of fuzzy outerwear, which of course instantly ups the glam factor on any outfit.

As a fellow LA girl, I love how Zoe makes the piece feel wearable for all temps and seasons. Back in November 2025 at BravoCon in Las Vegas, the celebrity stylist went head-to-toe white, topping off a long silk blouse and flared trousers with faux fur jacket. This is a tried and true formula for Zoe, as she took the all-white approach again on the most recent Jan. 29 episode of RHOBH, donning long white fuzzy outerwear over a white satin suit (to be clear, the latest season of the show filmed in late spring and summer of 2025, so the weather was warm). Even in her confessionals, Zoe can be seen in a shimmering white furry bolero with metallic detailing.

With the winter weather still in its ultra-chilly era — and New York Fashion Week around the corner — I can’t help but justify the purchase of a white statement coat. My argument, validated by Zoe’s example, is that it’s a piece that never loses its value or timelessness. It transcends seasons and always feels elevated. Ahead, shop the white faux fur and textured outerwear I’m adding to coat. Call it the Zoe effect.