Princess Diana was onto something: The sweatshirt-bike shorts pairing is the most effortless fall uniform. And for more than one reason. First and foremost, you don’t actually need to be working out to wear this look; it can see you from errand runs to weekend brunches. Second, it’s ridiculously comfortable without looking lazy. And finally, it offers up the opportunity to play with proportions. By going oversized up top and skin-tight down below, you create just the right balance. Just slip on some sneakers and the result is a too-cool look—even if you’re just heading to the market.

To freshen up this perennial favorite autumn outfit, look to the 12 sweatshirts below. Each offers a playful take on the classic sportswear staple, from in-your-face graphics to more subdued solid colors, crewneck versus hooded necklines, and hemlines that range from baggy to, well, even more baggy.

These styles serve as a reminder that it is possible to look put together in a sweatshirt. Finish off the look with your favorite pair of hoops, a sleek shoulder bag, and a subtly glossy lip, and you’re out the door looking as effortless as ever.

