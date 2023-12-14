With 2023 winding down, perhaps you’re jotting down some New Year’s resolutions. Eating more greens, limiting your screen time before hitting the hay, and consistently tidying up your apartment may be on the list. Another goal that’s likely on your mind? Sticking to a consistent workout routine. While purchasing a ClassPass package to use at trendy fitness boutiques (Soul Cycle! Barry’s! SolidCore!) is a good move, investing in cute new athleisure is also a surefire motivator to get moving. The industry’s emerging activewear brands, fortunately, are guaranteed to have of-the-moment styles you’ll look forward to tossing on, even at the crack of dawn (kudos to you early risers).

Now, before we discuss labels, it’s important to know what’s happening in the fitness space right now. BANDIER’s CEO Kate Nadolny says shoppers are searching for pieces that check two boxes: sustainability and versatility. First, she notes people are asking, Is there a green story that goes along with that brand? And second, customers are interested in pieces that are suitable not just for the gym but also for whatever plans they may have afterward. “We’re focusing on ensuring we have high-performance products that do what is needed for her but at the same time look great,” Nadolny tells TZR.

When it comes to the season’s hot activewear items, Kate Bellman, editorial content director at Nordstrom, points to elevated workout sets as a popular option amongst shoppers. “Some current top-sellers include the new SPANX AirEssentials collection, the Zella Faux Shearling Reversible Vest and the Bandier Romper (which I love paired with a Zella Shearling Jacket),” she says.

And since workout gear is now apt for non-sweaty activities, it’s even more worth your while to refresh your fitness drawer in the coming year. With that in mind, keep scrolling to check out 10 up-and-coming workout brands you’ll definitely want to know about.

Recreational Habits

Caroline Maguire, Shopbop’s fashion director, adores the preppy-cool athlesiure from Recreational Habits. Haven’t heard of it yet? The rising workout brand was founded in 2020 by industry vet Jackie Skye Muller, who previously held positions at Kith and Barneys New York. “You can wear their pieces working out or going out — everything is so universal and on trend,” Maguire tells TZR. She’s right: Post-workout, pair one of its dresses or skirts with cute white sneakers for an afternoon outfit.

Halfdays

Hit the slopes in style, thanks to the colorful, mood-boosting looks from Halfdays, a skiwear brand founded in 2019. “Halfdays is a great up-and-coming brand that combines technical and chic in everything they create,” says Bellman, who cites the Carson Waterproof Ski Bib as a favorite piece from the label. In addition to mountain-ready gear, the brand also offers up workout-approved pieces, including compression leggings and moisture-wicking tops.

Lune Active

Nadolny says BANDIER’s customers are responding well to Amsterdam-based brand Lune Active, adding that they especially love how the pieces toe the line between sportswear and daywear. Translation? Wear the label’s beloved high-neck tank and flared leggings to your 9 a.m. pilates class, and then throw on a leather jacket and ballet flats for a coffee date.

T — F Studio

“I might be biased, but we launched our T — F Uniform this year and it’s genuinely my favorite set of all time,” explains cult-favorite fitness instructor Tasha Franken, who is the founder of online Pilates company True Form Studios. The two-piece look includes its square-neck Core Bra and coordinating high-rise Core Leggings. “I focused on an ultra-soft yet supportive recycled material and the shape is super flattering,” Franken notes.

IVL Collective

Created by mega influencer Emily Jackson, IVL Collective is another option at the forefront of activewear right now, according to Nadolny. “She's been using really innovative fabrication techniques, everything from UV protection to other benefits that our customers really resonate with. [The brand has] been incredibly, incredibly successful for us.” IVL Collective’s designs are quite striking, too — see the scalloped set and bustier bra.

BANDIER

Nadolny notes that BANDIER previously had private brands, including All Access and Wesley. And though they're both still available, in August 2023, the activewear heavy hitter debuted its own label, BANDIER. "We're really staking claim and owning the space," says the brand's CEO. "We have a lot of strong items that we previously had in our private label brands, as well as some updated and elevated ones that we brought into the BANDIER line for the launch." The line’s number one item, according to Nadolny, is the Center Stage legging, which she says has an incredible compressive fabric.

Year Of Ours

Based in Los Angeles, Year of Ours is the soon-to-be-everywhere athleisure name every fitness fanatic should have on their radar. Maguire, for one, is a fan of the brand’s muscle tanks. “The fabric and feel is superb. I own them in every color and love to double knot the front so it won't hang low,” she explains. From stretchy leggings to snow-proof onesies, the label has plenty of other styles that will inspire you to hop on a snowboard or Peloton bike, whichever is more your speed.

Reformation Active

Reformation needs no introduction — but perhaps you’re unaware of the brand’s relatively new active line, which launched in 2021. “Sustainable activewear for bending in weird ways” is how the brand’s website sums up the category. Maguire particularly likes the tennis dress selection for “the styles, the fit — everything is perfect,” she explains. And like the rest of the collection’s offerings, its workout pieces are incredibly chic — chic enough that they needn’t be limited to a sweaty HIIT class. So be sure to mix and match the styles with other laid-back separates hanging in your closet.

Norba

The last brand Nadolny mentions? Norba, which was created by two Ukrainian sisters, Olha and Helena Norba, in 2018. The expert describes the label as elevated luxury. “We first launched them over the summer, and they have this amazing aesthetic that our girl is leaning into,” she adds. The aesthetic in question could be described as pared-back yet feminine, as you can see by its pretty bubblegum pink tops and ladylike floral prints.

Vuori

A workout aficionado, Franken is fond of Vuori’s cute, high-performance pieces. “It’s one of my go-to brands for its superior quality,” she explains. “The styles are simple, and they use really high quality, comfortable buttery-soft material that feels amazing to wear.”